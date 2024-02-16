Golden Boy Fight Night: Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. vs Jesus Perez Free Fight Live Stream

Golden Boy Fight Night presents a night of boxing on Thursday at The Commerce Casino in City of Commerce, California, headlined by Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus “Ricky” Perez. DAZN and YouTube will Live Stream the event online.

Former world champ Joseph Diaz Jr. (33-4-1, 15 KOs) of California returns to the ring in 2024 to kick off the Golden Boy Fight Night series. He will campaign at the 140-pounds division and takes on tough Jesus Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

Diaz vs. Perez will be set for 10-rounds of boxing action and will headlined the special Thursday night card.

Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions has confidence in JoJo Diaz return to the top, he strongly believes the former world champion and Olympian has what it takes if he dedicates himself to boxing and stays determined to land a world title shot in the future.

Golden Boy Promotions would like to pair JoJo Diaz with undefeated up and coming boxing star Floyd Schofield Jr., should Diaz prevail against Perez.

The co-main event features Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (23-2, 16 KOs) of Rialto, California taking on Jayson Mama (19-1, 10 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines in a 10-round flyweight bout.

Fight Card

Super Lightweight – Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Perez

Flyweight – Ricardo Sandoval vs. Jayson Mama

Light Middleweight – Eric Tudor vs. Luis Caraballo Ramos

Featherweight – Jorge Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin

Lightweight – Joshua Garcia vs. Eric David Argueta Lozada

Middleweight – Sasha Tudor vs. Josias Gonzalez

Watch Joseph Diaz Jr. vs. Jesus Perez Live Stream on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on DAZN and YouTube.



Video upload by Golden Boy Boxing

Like this: Like Loading...