Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Knockout Chaos: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will take place on Friday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live online on DAZN PPV and a FREE live stream prelims card on YouTube.

Anthony Joshua is the biggest boxing star in the UK, he held the unified WBA, WBO and IBF world titles and has fought the very best. Since losing his titles to Oleksandr Usyk, he has been on a comeback trail and his main goal is the face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk for all the titles and undisputed status.

On Friday, AJ will go up against arguably the hardest hitting Mixed Martial Arts fighter in the world, Francis Ngannou. This will be a huge crossover event especially after the former UFC champion Ngannou made his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury and held his own in a battle that many observers felt Ngannou won but was robbed on the scorecards.

The Fury fight was a boost in confidence to Ngannou who dreamed of becoming the heavyweight boxing champion of the world as a youth, now in his late 30s he will have faced the two best heavyweights of this era back to back in his first two pro boxing bouts.

On the Co-main event portion, former world champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand will put his boxing skills to the test against Chinese contender Zhilei Zhang in a 12-round bout with the winner hoping to land a world title opportunity next.

On the FREE Live Stream Fight Prelims broadcast, undefeated rising stars Jack McGann (9-0-1, 6 KOs), Andrii Novytskyi (9-0, 8 KOs), Ziyad Almaayouf (4-0, 1 KOs), and Roman Fury (3-0, 1 KOs) will showcase their skills in separate bouts against credible opponents.

Knockout Chaos Fight Card

Heavyweight – Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Heavyweight – Zhilei Zhang vs. Joseph Parker

Featherweight Championship – Rey Vargas (Champ) vs. Nick Ball (WBC Title)

Light Middleweight Championship – Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov (Vacant WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne

Free Fight Prelims

Light Middleweight – Jack McGann vs. Louis Greene

Heavyweight – Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres

Super Lightweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores

Heavyweight – Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc

WATCH ANTHONY JOSHUA VS. FRANCIS NGANNOU KNOCKOUT CHAOS FREE FIGHT PRELIMS LIVESTREAM on Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET/7:00 AM PT on YouTube.

