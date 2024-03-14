Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz rematch to take place in the Boxing ring on June 1

Mixed Martial Arts superstars Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal and Nate Diaz are poised to reignite their storied rivalry in a boxing match scheduled for June 1 in California at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Fanmio Pay-Per-View.

Masvidal and Diaz broke the news on their social media accounts on March 13th, and both fighters have seen success outside of the UFC. Masvidal as a promoter of boxing and MMA events, and Diaz who recently made his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul in a huge event that made him millions. They will fight at the light heavyweight weight class of 175 pounds and it will be set for 10-rounds of action

Both fighters love boxing and utilize it as their main stand up art when they fought in the cage. When they fought at UFC 244 back in 2019 it was for the title of “Baddest MF” or BMF title and Masvidal would prevail winning the fight via doctor stoppage.

California has been selected as the venue for the bout, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event. Diaz comes from California and the crowd will be heavily in his favor, but the Miami based Masvidal isn’t worried about the crowd support because they can’t fight for Diaz in the ring.

Masvidal is 39 years old and Diaz is 38, they are well past their prime but boxing has given many former UFC and MMA fighters a second life in combat sports and also big paydays. Anderson Silva, Cris Cyborg, Vitor Belfort and recently Francis Ngannou just to name a few have ventured into boxing with some success in the ring.

Ngannou made his pro debut against undefeated WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and shocked the world when he dropped the best heavyweight boxer and fought to the distance in a fight he would lose on the scorecards. Many ringside observers believed the former UFC heavyweight champion did enough to win. Ngannou would face Anthony Joshua and get knocked out cold, but making tens of millions in the process more than he ever made in his UFC career.

Masvidal vs. Diaz II LIVE Stream on Fanmio PPV, Saturday June 1, 2024 at 10pm EST, special discount of $49.99 if you pre-order the event before April 12th, after that the full price is $79.99. For more information visit: https://fanmio.com/products/nate-diaz-vs-jorge-masvidal

Like this: Like Loading...