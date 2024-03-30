Live Stream: PBC on Amazon Video Tszyu vs Fundora, Curmel Moton vs Anthony Cuba Prelims

The first Amazon Prime Video boxing Pay-Per-View event will air on Saturday night featuring a four title fight card, headlined by Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, with a FREE fight prelim live stream on YouTube featuring Floyd Mayweather protege Curmel Moton.

In the main event undefeated Australian light middleweight boxing champion Tim Tszyu will put his WBO title on the line against late replacement Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora who replaced original opponent Keith Thurman. The vacant WBC title will also be up for grabs making this a special last minute unification bout.

Tim is the son for hall of fame boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and he is looking to put his own stamp on boxing by creating an impressive legacy for himself. The goal is a to unify all the belts and become undisputed and tonight he will have the chance to add a second belt to his name in the four belt era.

The co-feature has WBA 140-pound champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero defending his belt agaisnt former lightweight contender Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

In the Free Fight Prelims, Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza square off in a light middleweight bout with the winner possibly next in line for the Tszyu vs. Fundora winner.

The special attraction is Floyd Mayweather’s young protege Curmel Moton taking on Anthony Cuba in a super featherweight bout. Moton is highly touted by Mayweather as the future star of boxing and he will have all eyes on him during the Prelim broadcast.

Main Card (Amazon Prime Video PPV)

Light Middleweight Championship – Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora (WBO/WBC Titles)

Light Welterweight Championship – Rolando “Rolly” Romero vs. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (WBA Title)

Middleweight Championship – Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa (WBA Title)

Flyweight Championship – Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova (WBC Title)

Free Prelim Card (YouTube)

Light Middleweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza

Super Featherweight – Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba

Early Non-TV Prelims

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Featherweight – Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa

Super Featherweight – Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard

Super Lightweight – Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker

Watch the Free PBC on Prime Video PRELIMS Live Stream: Bohachuk vs. Mendoza & Moton vs. Cuba on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube Channel.

