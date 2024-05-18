How to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Championship Live Stream Online

The most meaningful heavyweight match in over 20 years is about to take place on May 18th in Saudi Arabia as undefeated heavyweight champions Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and Oleksandr Usyk put there titles on the line for the chance to be crowned the undisputed heavyweight king.

This will be the first time a heavyweight champion will be undisputed since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) last fought in October when he took on former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou who was making his pro boxing debut. The bought was considered an easy cherry pick bout for Fury but it turned out to be the opposite with Ngannou giving Fury one of his toughest fights even dropping the WBC champ in a shocking moment.

The Fury vs Ngannou fight ended in a controversial decision victory for Fury, with many observers thinking the UFC champ did enough to deserve a close win on the cards. Watching ringside and nervous that his big money would be derailed was Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) has achieved many things in boxing including an Olympic gold medal for Ukraine, and becoming an undisputed champion at cruiserweight and a unified champion in the heavyweight division. On May 18, the southpaw hopes to become the second man since Evander Holyfield to achieve undisputed status at both cruiserweight and heavyweight.

Fight Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (vacant IBF Title)

Junior Lightweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Light Heavyweight – Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivitr

How to watch the event:

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship event takes place on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT and will be broadcast live online via DAZN and ESPN+ Pay-Per-View platforms. For more information on Saturday’s event and how to watch visit: https://plus.espn.com/fury-usyk

