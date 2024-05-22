MISFITS X SERIES 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant Live Stream Press Conference

Misfits Boxing heads to the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on May 25 for MISFITS X DAZN X SERIES 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant. The final fight week press-conference will take place on Thursday.

The main event is a MFB women’s middleweight championship bout featuring the current champ Elle Brooke and Paige VanZant.

Brooke, is a model turned boxer and social media influencer, she is a fan favorite especially with the male fanbase and can really fight.

VanZant is a former UFC star and with her mixed martial arts background and bare knuckle experience she believes she will have the upperhand against the champ.

This will be the biggest challenge of the model turned boxer Brooke, she is fighting a legit fighter with years of experience in combat sports.

In the co-main event former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell continues his boxing journey and he will take on “Mr. Adventure” Tristan Hamm in a MFB cruiserweight title tournament quarter-finals bout.

Bell has only one career defeat and that was in his pro debut against former UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall by decision.

Also on the card is a MFB lightweight interim title tournament quarter-finals match featuring popular YouTube boxer Lil Cracra and YuddyGangTV.

Watch the final press-conference to hear the main event and undercard fighters share their last thoughts on their opponents heading into Saturday’s Misfit Boxing event.

MF & DAZN: X Series 15 Fight Card

MFB Women’s Middleweight Championship – Elle Brooke (Champ) vs. Paige VanZant

Cruiserweight – Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm

Lightweight – Lil Cracra vs. YuddyGangTV

Super Middleweight – Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas

Women’s Super Lightweight – Killer Bee vs. Silvia Fernandez

Middleweight – OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly

Misfits Kick-Offs Prelims

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alaena Vampira vs. Loza

Women’s Cruiserweight – Alysia Magen vs. Fangs

MISFITS X DAZN X SERIES 015: Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant Press Conference Live Stream airs on May 23, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on YouTube.

