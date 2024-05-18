Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Live Stream Fight Prelims Video

Before the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout on DAZN/ESPN+, fight fans can watch a free prelim show on YouTube that will be an appetizer leading into the main card.

Everyone knows the Gypsy King aka Tyson Fury is the top dog in the heavyweight division, the undefeated 6 feet, 9 inches tall giant from the UK has been the best in the division for years. He is a very dangerous opponent due to his size and his speed. A guy that big shouldn’t be able to move that fast but he does, this is why he is hard to beat.

Oleksandr Usyk is a fearless warrior who doesn’t care about size, he will be the smaller man and he believes his southpaw stance and his elusive boxing ability will be enough to walk away victorious and all four titles on his shoulder.

The co-main event features undefeated Jai Opetaia of New Zealand squaring off against former champion Mairis Briedis for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title. The bout is set for 12-rounds of championship action.

Also on the card is a super featherweight championship bout between IBF title holder Joe Cordina and challenger Anthony Cacace.

Former light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev will see action on the card against Robin Sirwan Safar as he continues his career at cruiserweight.

Main Card

Undisputed Heavyweight Championship – Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (WBA/WBC/WBO/IBF Titles)

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (Vacant IBF Title)

Super Featherweight Championship – Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (IBF Title)

Heavyweight – Agit Kabayel vs. Frank Sanchez

Cruiserweight – Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Oluwaseum Wahab

Free Prelims Card

Heavyweight – Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev

Crusierweight – David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi

Watch the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk free fight prelims countdown show live steam on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...