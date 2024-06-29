Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Bam Rodriguez Live Stream Fight Prelims

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez takes place at the the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29, and will be live streamed on DAZN with a FREE prelim fight card and countdown show “Before The Bell.”

Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) is coming off a series of high-profile bouts, including his trilogy with Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez. His recent fights have demonstrated his resilience, ring intelligence, and ability to adapt to different styles. Estrada’s experience in championship rounds and his tactical acumen make him a formidable opponent.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) has been on a rapid rise, showcasing impressive skill and power. His recent victories, including dominant performances against former champions Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Carlos Cuadras, and Sunny Edwards, have solidified his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in the sport. Rodriguez’s agility, quick reflexes, southpaw stance and knockout power are his key assets.

Estrada will likely rely on his vast experience, aiming to outbox Rodriguez by setting traps and capitalizing on any mistakes. His body shots are effective in wearing down opponents over the course of a fight. He is also known for his ability to adjust mid-fight, Estrada will look to exploit any weaknesses he observes in Rodriguez’s approach.

Rodriguez will aim to use his speed to dart in and out of range, landing quick combinations and avoiding prolonged exchanges. He must utilize his knockout power, Rodriguez will likely seek to land decisive blows, especially early in the fight to test Estrada’s resilience. Rodriguez’s southpaw stance can pose a unique challenge for Estrada, who must adjust his angles and defense accordingly.

The “Before The Bell” Free Live Stream Prelims will feature undefeated prospects Gabriel Muratalla, Fabian Roja, and Leonardo Rubalcava against respective opponents.

Main Fight Card (DAZN)

Super Flyweight Championship – Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Rodriguez (WBC Title)

Super Flyweight – Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel

Women’s Super Bantamweight Championship – Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali (WBC Title)

Super Bantamweight – Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios

Before The Bell Prelims (YouTube)

Bantamweight – Gabriel Muratalla vs. Carlos Fontes

Welterweight – Fabian Rojo vs. Daniel Gonzalez

Super Lightweight – Leonardo Rubalcava vs. William Flenoy

Watch Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Before The Bell Live Stream Prelims on Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT on Matchroom Boxing YouTube Channel.

Like this: Like Loading...