Live Stream: Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Final Fight Press Conference Video

Watch the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin hold their Final Fight Week Press Conference Live Stream before their PBC PPV on Prime Video showdown on June 15, 2024.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Frank “The Ghost” Martin will share their final words before they meet in the ring on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Both undefeated fighters are confident heading into the big fight, but Tank believes his championship pedigree is too much for Martin who has yet to capture the gold in any division, whereas Tank holds titles in three weight classes.

Tank will have the advantage in terms of championship experience and Martin will have the motivation as the underdog to prove the naysayers wrong. Tank is a southpaw and Martin is an orthodox fighter so that is another advantage for Tank who also claims he isn’t impressed with Martin and believes it will be easy work on June 15.

Davis vs. Martin is part of a doubleheader featuring a co-main event between undefeated David “El Monstro” Benavidez taking on former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk.

Also on the pay-per-view will be undefeated rising star Gary Antuanne Russell going up against fellow undefeated fighter and former champ Alberto Puello in a super lightweight bout, and current WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames defends his title against veteran Terrell Gausha.

Watch the Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin Final Press Conference Live Stream on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...