Watch David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Fight Live on Prime Video

Undefeated former super middleweight champion David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) will make his light heavyweight debut taking on former WBC champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) in the co-main event for the Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin PBC on Prime Video Pay-Per-View on June 15.

Benavidez is one of the most exciting fighters in boxing today, and he entertains fans with a dominant display of punching mastery. He uses the all angles approach as well as volume punching to smother his opponents and make them think twice about throwing their own punches.

Gvozdyk is a former WBC light heavyweight world champion who only has one defeat to his name, he took a retirement from boxing due to a brain injury from that loss, but now he believes he can achieve greatness once again and win a world title for the second time.

The former champ will be in for a tough task as he takes on undefeated Benavidez who has yet to taste defeat. This will be a good match-up to see how well Benavidez does and if his power holds up in the 175 pounds division.

Main PPV Fight Card

Lightweight Championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Frank Martin (WBA Title)

Light Heavyweight – David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Alberto Puello

Middleweight Championship – Carlos Adames vs. Terrell Gausha (WBC Title

PBC on Amazon Prime Video Prelims

Middleweight – Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis

Super Featherweight – Mark Magsayo vs. Eduardo Ramirez

Super Featherweight – Justin Viloria vs. Angel Antonio Contreras

Early Non-televised Prelims

Super Bantamweight – Brayan Gonzalez vs. James Mulder

Super Middleweight – Daniel Blancas vs. Aro Schwartz

Women’s Featherweight – Reina Tellez vs. Beata Dudek

Women’s Super Featherweight – Mia Ellis vs. Margaret Whitmore

Watch the Tank Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk fight on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 5:30 PM ET/PT on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View. For more information visit: https://www.premierboxingchampions.com/david-benavidez-vs-oleksandr-gvozdyk

Like this: Like Loading...