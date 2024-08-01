Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III 2 Live Stream Fight Kick Off Press Conference

Floyd “Money” Mayweather and John Gotti III are set to run it back in a rematch to take place in Mexico on August 24, the pair will face of at the launch press conference in New York on Thursday, August 1st, and the press conference will be shown live online.

The first bout between the two, which happened on June 14, 2023, was an exhibition boxing match held at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. It ended in a controversial way, with the fight being stopped in the sixth round. The stoppage led to a post-fight melee that overshadowed the bout itself.

Mayweather, the legendary undefeated boxer, and Gotti III, the grandson of the notorious mob boss John Gotti and a professional boxer and MMA fighter himself, were expected to draw significant attention due to their high profiles. However, the chaotic end to their first encounter, including a brawl involving members of both camps, led to the fight’s controversial conclusion.

Gotti III threw more punches and showed more aggression after the fight was stopped than he did in the actual bout. Will things change and he brings that same energy during the fight when they rematch in August? Fans can find out when the show airs on DAZN Pay-Per-View.

The details of the rematch and if the venue will still be in Mexico will be announced during the kick off press conference on Thursday.

Watch the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III 2 Press Conference live stream from New York on August 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...