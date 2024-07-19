Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Live Stream Boxing Weigh-In Video

As the anticipation mounts for the July 20 clash between YouTube star Jake Paul and UFC veteran and BKFC star Mike Perry in the boxing ring, viewers can view the pivotal weigh-in live on Friday. Scheduled just a day before the bout, the weigh-in serves as a prelude to the intensity and drama expected during their face-off.

The weigh-in isn’t just a formality but a crucial event that sets the tone for the upcoming fight. It’s where the fighters step onto the scale, and size each other up to see each other one last time before they trade blows on Saturday night. For fans, it provides a glimpse into the fighters’ conditioning and potentially hints at their mental and physical preparedness.

Jake Paul, known for his YouTube stardom and controversial forays into professional boxing, faces off against Mike Perry, a seasoned MMA fighter with a reputation for his ferocity in the octagon and in the bare knuckle boxing realm. Some fans think this is another handpicked opponent by Paul since the two sparred before, but Perry is ready to shock the world by upsetting the cash cow on Saturday night.

Also part of the card is multiple weight women’s champion Amanda Serrano taking on Stevie Morgan in a 10-round bout in the light welterweight division.

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry official Weigh-In Live Stream on Friday, July 19 at at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Fight Line-Up

Cruiserweight – Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry

Women’s Light Welterweight – Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan

Lightweight – Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman

Lightweight – Ashton Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi

Women’s Super Middleweight – Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence

Super Bantamweight – Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez

Cruiserweight – Julio Cesar Chavez Jr vs. Uriah Hall

Light Heavyweight – Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero

Middleweight – Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill

The Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing match takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, July 20, 2024 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and will be live streamed on DAZN.com and PPV.com.

