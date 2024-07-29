Manny Pacquiao should stay retired after poor performance against Rukiya Anpo at RIZIN

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is a legendary figure in boxing, but there are several compelling reasons why he might consider not returning to the ring especially after his poor performance against 28-year-old Japanese kickboxer Rukiya Anpo at Super RIZIN 3.

For many of us who grew up watching “The Pacman” its sad to see him continue fighting and going the way of former aging legends such as Sugar Ray Robinson and Roy Jones Jr. who continued fighting well past their prime and losing to lesser foes.

Below are some reasons I believe Manny Pacquiao should hang of the gloves for good.

Physical Health Risks: Boxing is an incredibly demanding sport that takes a toll on the body. Pacquiao, at 45 years old, is at an age where the risk of serious injuries and long-term health consequences, such as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) and other neurological issues, increases. Continuing to box could jeopardize his well-being and quality of life in the future.

Legacy Preservation: Pacquiao’s career is already legendary and well established with a resume of wins over hall of fame fighters like Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, Ricky Hatton, Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Sugar Shane Mosley just to name a few. He’s achieved more than most fighters ever will, such as being boxing’s only 8-weight division world champion and the oldest boxer to win the welterweight title at age 40 when he beat Keith Thurman for WBA super title. Returning to the ring could potentially tarnish his impressive record if he were to suffer a loss or even struggle against lesser opponents like WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios.

Recent Performance: His last few fights have shown a decline in performance. For instance, in his last professional boxing bout against Yordenis Ugas in 2021, he lost a unanimous decision and his WBA title. He wasn’t able to get out of the way of punches like he used to and his feet looked like they were in quicksand which might indicate that age and the wear and tear of a long career are catching up with him. His exhibition boxing bout versus Ruyika Anpo at Super RIZIN 3 was to see how he looked against a taller opponent who was the same size as WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios and Pacquiao look out of shape, slow and he couldn’t unload his punches against a kickboxer who has little boxing experience.

Personal Life and Interests: Pacquiao has shifted focus to other endeavors such as politics and philanthropy. His involvement in public service in the Philippines and his role as a father and husband could be better served outside the ring. Continuing to box might detract from these important aspects of his life.

Financial Security: Pacquiao has accumulated substantial wealth throughout his career. If he has managed his finances wisely, he should be financially secure enough to retire comfortably. There may be no need to risk his health and legacy for further financial gains.

Injury Prevention: Boxing can exacerbate existing injuries or lead to new ones. Given Pacquiao’s extensive career, he’s likely dealt with numerous injuries that could be aggravated by another bout. He had a torn rotator cuff going into the Floyd Mayweather bout which hindered his ability to throw punches with power, and he’s had a history of leg cramps and foot issues which hindered his explosive footwork in the ring. Avoiding the ring helps prevent further damage to his body.

Given these reasons, and his labored performance against Rukiya Anpo it seems wise for Pacquiao to consider retiring from boxing and focusing on other aspects of his life and legacy.

Like this: Like Loading...