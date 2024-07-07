Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Live Stream Fanmio Boxing Prelims

The rematch between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is finally here, and now they will settle the score one who really is the BMF champion when they go toe to toe in the boxing ring at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 6.

A Free fight prelim live stream will air on Fanmio’s YouTube, it will be an appetizer of fighters leading into the main course on Fanmio and DAZN Pay-Per-View.

Nate Diaz is known as one of the baddest fighters in all of combat sports. The Stockton, California product has no fear of anyone and will take on any challenge.

In his most recent fight he made his professional boxing debut against the controversial YouTube star turned boxer, Jake Paul, he came into the ring without taking the fight serious and went the distance losing by decision on the cards.

Diaz vows to take his second pro boxing bout serious and if Masvidal thinks he is getting the Diaz that fought Paul, he will be in for a shock on Saturday night.

Masvidal is from the tough streets of Miami, Florida and started off street fighting before entering mixed martial arts. He became a huge stare when he signed to the UFC and delivered the fastest first round flying knee KO in history of Ben Askren.

Before MMA, it was boxing that was Masvidal’s first love. He grew up watching the likes of Roberto Duran and always wanted to try his hand at professional boxing, now he has the chance the show the world his boxing skills against a formidable rival in Diaz.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight – Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila

Lightweight – Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas

Lightweight – Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa

Super Middleweight – Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.

Welterweight – Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez

Super Middleweight – Kenny Lopez Jr vs. Andres Martinez

Welterweight – Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan

Heavyweight – Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa

Light Welterweight – Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez

Watch the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Last Man Standing Fight Prelims live stream on Fanmio YouTube at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Like this: Like Loading...