Qatari Amateur Boxing Star Dana Ali Signs Sponsorship Deal with 3X Sports

It was announced on Monday the 29th of July 2024 that 3X Sports have become the official gloves and equipment sponsor for Qatari amateur boxer Dana Ali.

On making the announcement 3X Sports CEO Imran Ali Rana said; “We are truly proud to sponsor such an exceptional talent, without doubt Dana is a future star of the sport and we believe she will go all the way, whether that is future Olympic glory or challenging for big 4 championship honours in the pros.

“Dana proved her credentials during Olympic qualification, she fought two highly experienced former World Champions Christina Linardatou, a ten year pro with a 14-3-0 professional record and Lucie Sedlackova who is equally experienced and also a two time Champion with a pro record of 15-2-1 and held her own against both.

“We at 3X Sports look forward to working closely with Dana as well as being part of the exciting journey of this talented, trail blazing young woman.”

This sponsorship deal will help inspire and encourage other female boxers like Ali to pursue their dream of becoming a boxer.

