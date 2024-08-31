BKFC Prospects Edmonton: Drew Stuve vs. Sonny Smith Live Stream Fight Prelims



BKFC Ignites Edmonton with Stuve vs. Smith Main Event

Edmonton, Alberta – The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is ready to set the River Cree Resort & Casino ablaze this Saturday night, as the BKFC Prospects Edmonton event promises a spectacular evening of raw, unfiltered combat. The event will showcase a thrilling lineup of emerging talent and seasoned fighters, all vying to make their mark in the world’s fastest-growing combat sport.

At the heart of the night’s excitement is a welterweight showdown between Sonny “The Savage” Smith and Drew “Wild Boy” Stuve. Smith (2-1), known for his relentless aggression and powerful strikes, is on a mission to climb the welterweight ranks. Facing him is the unbeaten Stuve (1-0), who made his BKFC debut earlier this year with a promising performance. This bout represents a critical juncture for Stuve, as he looks to solidify his status against the more seasoned Smith. With both fighters eager to prove themselves, fans can expect a high-octane clash with every punch and kick carrying significant weight.

In the co-main event, Hasan Al-Ghanim and Ryan “Skinny” Ibsen will collide in a lightweight bout. Both fighters come into the ring with pristine 1-0 records in BKFC and are determined to secure their second victory. This fight promises to be a dynamic display of skill and determination as Al-Ghanim and Ibsen look to capitalize on their early successes and establish themselves as serious contenders in the lightweight division.

The evening’s feature fight pits Chad “Super Chad” Lucanas against Zach “Lil Mac” Pannell in another compelling lightweight bout. Lucanas (1-0) is a rising star who will be tested by Pannell (1-1), who is eager to bounce back from a recent loss. This matchup is set to be a fan favorite, with both fighters bringing their unique styles and unwavering resolve to the ring.

The undercard will also feature an array of talent, both new and experienced:

Jonathan Miller (2-1) will showcase his heavyweight power, aiming to extend his winning streak.

Robert “The Slim Reaper” Desharnais (1-0) seeks to continue his success in the featherweight division.

Matthew Socholotiuk (1-0), another promising welterweight, will also be looking to make a significant impact.

This event marks BKFC’s second visit to Canada, following a successful debut in Edmonton earlier this year. BKFC Founder and President David Feldman expressed his enthusiasm for returning, stating, “Canadian BKFC fans are quickly establishing themselves as some of the most passionate supporters of bare-knuckle fighting on the planet, and our Canadian fighters are quickly establishing themselves as some of the top prospects in the sport. We couldn’t be happier to be back in Canada with another can’t-miss event in Edmonton.”

The BKFC Prospects Edmonton event on August 31, 2024 will be streamed live globally on The BKFC App and TrillerTV. The free prelim live stream on YouTube starts at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the main card beginning at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on the BKFC App and TrillerTV.

