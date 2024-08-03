Free Live Stream: Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Fight Prelims

Riyadh Season makes United States debut on August 3 at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles with Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov as the main event and an entire undercard stacked with can’t miss bouts. A Free live stream prelim undercard will air prior to the main card.

Terence “Bud” Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is currently undefeated and considered the best American boxer and one of the top pound for pound in the world. He enters the ring on Saturday night as the former undisputed champion at 140 and 147 pounds and holding titles in three weight divisions.

What makes Crawford special is his versatility, and ability to adapt and switch stances mid-fight, combined with his power and ring smarts.

Tonight he will move up a weight division to try and win his fourth weight division title against a very tough undefeated champion.

Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is the newly crowned WBA 154 pound world champion from Uzbekistan and he will make his first title defense against Crawford. This will not only be his biggest title defense but his toughest because Crawford is widely considered top 2 pound for pound in the world alongside undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The approach each fighter will take will be different, Crawford will likely use his power counter punching and reach early to measure the champion and keep distance, whereas Madrimov will use a similar style to former middleweight kingpin Gennady Golovkin and pressure Crawford and walk forward to try to break him down with power combos.

The undercard also features WBA 140 pound champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defending his title against knockout artist Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela, former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz vs. Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, heavyweight contenders Martin Bakole and Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson in a can’t miss bout, and undefeated Cuban talent David Morrell and Radivoje Kalajdzic fighting for the vacant WBA light heavyweight title.

Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweight

Prelim Undercard

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

Watch Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Free Fight Prelims Live Stream on Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 4:20 pm ET / 1:20 pm PT on YouTube.

