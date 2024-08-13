The Jake Paul Effect: From Traditional Sport to Sideshow Boxing with Social Media Influencers Cashing In

As the boxing world continues to evolve, one question that has captivated fans and analysts alike is whether the sport has become a spectacle or sideshow with the emergence of exhibition bouts and crossover events featuring influencer and social media stars selling out arenas to their loyal minions.

You have freakshow bouts headlined by YouTuber Jake Paul, who is set to fight a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson, well past his prime. A professional bout between Paul and Tyson should never be sanctioned, but the state of Texas approved it. This type of boxing event seems to dominate the pay-per-view market, with even retired legends of the sport Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, two of the greatest boxers of this generation, participating in exhibition or crossover fights against Japanese MMA stars, and internet celebrities.

We are living in an era where public figures who would never have been taken seriously in the 1990s, due to their lack of real talent and obnoxious behavior, have become the new superstars for the youth. Gamers, Twitch stars, young women trying on clothing and calling themselves influencers—these are the new celebrities. It lacks the substance of the past, when fame was earned through genuine talent and competitive auditions.

This trend has extended into boxing, and it is not necessarily beneficial for the sport. While many crossover boxing stars train hard and respect the sport, their fanbase is often limited to those who follow them for their internet presence rather than a genuine interest in boxing. These fans are unlikely to develop a deep appreciation for the sport or follow current boxers.

Boxing needs to put its foot down and stop making a mockery of the sport. Unfortunately, the WBC sanctioning body has given Jake Paul custom belts because they see dollar signs. Like most sanctioning bodies, they rely on the fees charged to champions. They view Jake Paul as a cash cow and are courting him in hopes of receiving hefty sanctioning fees if he fights for a world title under their organization.

In contrast, UFC President Dana White is not a fan of celebrity boxing events. He insists that if Jake Paul is serious about mixed martial arts, he must fight real MMA fighters and prove himself as a legitimate fighter. This stance is where the UFC and Dana White gain respect—they genuinely care about MMA. Boxing promoters, on the other hand, often prioritize quick financial gains, even if it harms the sport’s reputation, showing a lack of integrity.

For those of us over the age of 35, the sweet science of boxing seems to be fading. HBO Boxing, once the pinnacle of great boxing shows with top-notch production and commentary, is gone. Perhaps the sport is truly in decline. Once these influencer boxers move on from their celebrity boxing trends, boxing may become even more niche, with the UFC potentially cementing its place as the top combat sport in the world.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view. Read More: Floyd Mayweather outpoints a tired, old Shane Mosley, Pacquiao would have destroyed Mosley

