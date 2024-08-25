Watch Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III Fight Livestream on PPV

In the era of social media, and crossover boxing events, Floyd “Money” Mayweather is one of the most active retired fighters in the niche. On Saturday night in Mexico, he rematches John Gotti III in an exhibition boxing match that will be broadcast online on PPV.com and DAZN live streaming platforms.

Mayweather is in the history books as the highest grossing boxing star of all time, with multiple Pay-Per-View bouts breaking 1 million buys, and he holds the top two records with his fights against Manny Pacquiao and UFC star Conor McGregor, both doing well over 4 million buys.

The American boxing star retired undefeated and holds a record of 50 wins and 0 losses, in his retirement he enjoys traveling and for fun he takes part in exhibition bouts against social media stars and gets paid millions.

On August 24, he will fight in Mexico and he rematches the son of the late mafia boss John Gotti.

Gotti III admit that he was a little bit starstruck and not prepared for the big stage when he first stepped into the ring with Mayweather. He couldn’t get his punches off and was stiff, but just as he started to loosen up and gain more traction, the referee waved the fight off in the sixth round for trash talking, and he got heated over the decision and went after Mayweather. The two sides had a brawl and it carried over outside the ring.

Gotti III apologized for his actions and wants to prove to the viewers that he really is going to bring an entire different energy to the ring when he rematches Mayweather.

Mayweather who is 47 years old, is older and smaller than the 31 year old Gotti III who is 6 foot tall and will weigh over 180 lbs come fight night. Mayweather isn’t worried about the youth or size because he believes his experience will carry him through the fight.

Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. John Gotti III

Victor Ortiz vs. Rodrigo Coria

David Picasso vs. Azat Hovhannisyan

Silvia Torres vs. Cecilia Nino

Luis Arias vs. Francisco Rios

TJ Brown vs. Antonio Guadarrama

Jursly Vargas vs. Bryan Eduardo Carrillo

Aaron Silva vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca

Curmel Moton vs. Victor Vazquez

John Easter vs. Luis Morales

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT live stream on DAZN Pay-Per-View as well as PPV.com Mayeather vs Gotti III.

