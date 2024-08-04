Watch Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov Fight Live Online

The undefeated American boxing star Terence “Bud” Crawford continues his quest for greatness in boxing, when he steps up to another weight class to capture his fourth weight division world title against the hard hitting fellow undefeated WBA light middleweight champion Israil Madrimov. BMO stadium in Los Angeles is the venue that will host this spectacular event.

The event is part of Riyadh Season and will be televised and broadcast on several platforms, DAZN Pay-Per-View and ESPN+ PPV both offer live streaming options.

Also part of the event is a special live performance by the legendary rapper superstar EMINEM who will have a musical performance before the main event begins.

Terence Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) comes from Omaha, Nebraska and put in the hardwork to become a world champion, he was always a low key fighter, who never craved the spotlight but enjoyed the sport and used it as a way to provide a good life for his family.

Israil Madrimov (10-0-1, 7 KOs) grew up across the globe in Uzbekistan and much like Crawford he grew up poor and used boxing as a way to give himself and his family a better life. The newly crowned champion will be in the thought test of his career when he has to defend his WBA title for the first time against the man who is considered by many as the top pound for pound boxer in the world.

Riyadh Season USA Fight Card

Light Middleweight Championship – Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov (WBA Title)

Light Welterweight Championship – Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela (WBA Title)

Heavyweight – Andy Ruiz Jr vs. Jarrell Miller

Heavyweight – Martin Bakole vs. Jared Anderson

Light Heavyweight Championship – David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (Vacant WBA Title)

Lightweight – Andy Cruz vs. Antonio Moran

Super Middleweight – Steven Nelson vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Welterweight – Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Michal Bulik

Watch Riyadh Season: Crawford vs. Madrimov at 6:00 PM ET/PT on Saturday, August 3, 2024 on Top Rank on ESPN+ (plus.espn.com) and DAZN PPV live streaming services.

