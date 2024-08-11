Watch Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk Live on Golden Boy Fight Night

Golden Boy Fight Night presents Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk live on August 10, at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is the current WBC interim 154-lbs champion and all of his wins are by knockout. He believes he will be the first man to beat Vergil Ortiz Jr. and derailed the hype train.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) was a force in the welterweight division, he is undefeated with all wins by stoppage a 100 percent knockout ratio is a rare feat in boxing. Ortiz Jr. is from Texas but trains out of the Robert Garcia boxing gym in Riverside, California.

Oscar De La Hoya who promotes Ortiz believes he is the future of the division and has confidence that the former 147 pound contender will carry his power to super welterweight and his skills will shine on Saturday night.

Bohachuk is the toughest test of Ortiz Jr. career but his trainers and promoters have strong belief he will rise to the occasion and prove to the world he is no longer a prospect and a full fledged contender ready for a world title.

Also featured on the card is a women’s title bout, undefeated IBF women’s flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora will defend her title against Daniela Asenjo in a 10-round championship bout.

Golden Boy Fight Night Card

Super Welterweight – Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr

Super Weltereight – Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray

Super Lightweight – Kenneth Sims Jr vs. Jair Valtierra

Women’s Flyweight Championship – Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo (IBF Title)

Welterweight – Joel Iriarte vs. Miguel Ortiz

Women’s Super Welterweight – Cecilia Braekhus vs. Maricela Cornejo

Middleweight – Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo

Lightweight – Johnny Canas vs. Joseph Cruz

Bantamweight – Figo Ramirez Gonzalez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez

Women’s Welterweight – Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum

Banamweight – Jordan Fuentes vs. James Mulder

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes place on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM PT Live on DAZN streaming service for more information visit: www.dazn.com

