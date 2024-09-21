Watch Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Live with Oasis Reunion Concert Performance

Riyadh Season continues with the big IBF heavyweight championship fight between champion Daniel Dubois and former unified champ Anthony Joshua in an all British showdown at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, September 21.

A special musical performance by the rock band Oasis will take place prior to the main event, and the broadcast will stream live on DAZN and on TV on SKY Sports in the UK.

Anthony Joshua is one of the biggest stars in British boxing, and he has already solidified himself as a future hall of famer. The former champion is not satisfied with this portion of his career after suffering back to back losses to current undefeated unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, he is on a mission to reclaim the throne and become undisputed.

First Joshua must beat the current IBF champion Daniel Dubois, but that will be no easy task as Dubois is also motivated and rejuvenated to become the king of the division.

Both Joshua and Dubois pack knockout power so this fight is going to be a tactical match as long as they avoid each others flush shots, but the moment one clean power punch lands the finisher in each fighter will show and they will go for the knockout.

The legendary British rock band Oasis announced their reunion after the two brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher decided to call a truce on their long standing fued, they will treat the audience to a special musical performance prior to the main event.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua (IBF title)

Middleweight – Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz

Super Featherweight – Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington

Middleweight – Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson

Lightweight – Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley

The Joshua vs. Dubois event begins at 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT on Saturday, September 21, 2024 live stream on DAZN. For more information visit www.MatchroomBoxing.com

