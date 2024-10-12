Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

The Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol fight on October 12 is set to be a defining moment in boxing history the first undisputed light heavyweight champion in the four belt era. As both undefeated fighters prepare to stake their claim as the undisputed champion, fans will be on the edge of their seat. The supporting card is stacked with great fights including two world title bouts, October 12 promises to live up to the pre-fight build up.

Beterbiev holds the WBC/WBO and IBF world titles, while Bivol holds the WBA belt. You have a style match of power versus technical boxing. Beterbiev has 100 percent knockout ratio, all of his 20 pro bouts ended in stoppage and never saw the final bell. Bivol has the boxing skill to outwork and outsmart his opponent but he will need to evade the power to survive the twelve rounds.

Fight Card

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA Titles)

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Kamil Szeremeta

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (IBF Title)

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (WBC Title)

Lightweight – Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez

How to Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Light Heavyweight Title Fight

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is set to take place this Saturday, October 12, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans eager to catch the action have a couple of options for viewing.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Start Time: Event begins at 2 p.m. ET/PT

Fight Time (Approximate): Main card fights start at 6 p.m. ET/PT

Where to Watch Live Stream:

ESPN+: U.S. viewers can watch the main card on ESPN+ without any additional pay-per-view fees. A subscription costs $11.99 per month, allowing access to this marquee matchup as part of your regular subscription.

DAZN: Fans interested in the preliminary fights can catch them on DAZN, starting at 2 p.m. ET. A separate subscription to DAZN is required, starting at $19.99 per month. DAZN will also stream the complete fight card, including the main event, for viewers outside the U.S.

