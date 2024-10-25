BKFC 67 Chris Camozzi vs. Sawyer Depee Live Stream Fight Prelims

Chris Camozzi Set for Showdown with Sawyer Depee for Vacant BKFC Cruiserweight Title

Denver, CO – October 25, 2024 – Former UFC fighter Chris Camozzi and Sawyer Depee prepare to clash for the vacant BKFC cruiserweight title tonight at the Denver Coliseum, broadcast live on Prime Video and Triller. The event will crown another champion in the history of bare-knuckle boxing.

At 37, Camozzi, a seasoned fighter from Alameda, California, brings a wealth of experience to the ring. With a professional BKFC record of 2-1, he aims for redemption after a narrow split decision loss to Lorenzo Hunt last September, which was his first bid for the title. Known for his striking skills developed during his kickboxing and MMA career, Camozzi is determined to overcome the challenges posed by the younger Depee.

On the opposite side, 30-year-old Sawyer Depee from Lolo, Montana, who enters the bout with a record of 5-2 and a three-fight winning streak. This match will be Depee’s first attempt at capturing a championship, and he is ready to prove himself against the more experienced Camozzi. “I’ve worked hard to get here, and I’m not taking this opportunity lightly,” Depee said in a pre-fight interview. “I’m focused and ready to bring the title home.”

In the co-main event, welterweights Brandon Girtz and Cameron VanCamp will go toe-to-toe, both looking to break even in their records, currently standing at 1-1. The match promises to deliver high-intensity action as both fighters seek to establish their dominance in the division.

The card also features an exciting lineup of matchups, including local favorite Marcus Edwards, who remains undefeated at 2-0, facing Pat Casey (1-1) in a middleweight bout. In lightweight action, Denver’s Ramiro Figueroa (1-0) will square off against newcomer Ishiah Carson from Galesburg, Illinois.

Additional bouts include Dylan Schulte (2-1) taking on Derek Perez (2-2) in bantamweight, while strawweight newcomer Kathryn Paprocki of Oberlin, Kansas, faces Sydney Smith (1-2) from Bridgewater, Virginia. The event rounds out with flyweight Andrew Strode (1-0) competing against Chance Wilson (3-3) from Oklahoma City.

As the fighters prepare to enter the ring, the stakes could not be higher. With the cruiserweight title on the line, both Camozzi and Depee are set to deliver an unforgettable night of action. Fans and fighters alike are gearing up for a thrilling evening of bare-knuckle boxing that promises to showcase the heart and determination of these athletes.

Tune in to Amazon Prime Video Friday, October 25 at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT to witness history in the making at BKFC 67! Watch the FREE BKFC Denver prelims live stream on at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on YouTube (Video Below).

