Dina Thorslund vs. Terumi Nuki Championship Fight Live Stream Information

Holstebro, Denmark – October 25, 2024 – The stage is set for an electrifying showdown tonight at the Graakjaer Arena as Dina Thorslund, the undefeated WBC/WBO women’s bantamweight champion, faces Japan’s Terumi Nuki, the tough OPBF bantamweight champion and three-time world title challenger. This bout marks Thorslund’s third defense of her WBC crown and is pivotal for Nuki, who is eager to secure her first world title after multiple attempts.

Dina Thorslund, a 31-year-old dynamo from Denmark, boasts an impressive undefeated record of 22 wins, including 9 by knockout with zero losses. As the current unified bantamweight champion, she seeks to maintain her unbeaten streak and continue her quest to unify the bantamweight division and become undisputed. Thorslund first claimed the WBO bantamweight title in June 2021 and has since defended it successfully multiple times, showcasing her skill and resilience in the ring.

On the other hand, Terumi Nuki, hailing from Osaka and now residing in Kobe, carries significant experience into the fight. With a record of 15 wins (10 KOs) and 5 losses, Nuki has faced formidable opponents, including previous title fights in Mexico and Argentina. This bout represents her fourth attempt at capturing a world title, making her highly motivated to seize this opportunity. Nuki recently won the OPBF bantamweight title in January 2024 and successfully defended it in June, demonstrating her readiness for the challenge ahead.

Both fighters weighed in at 118 pounds, ready to deliver an unforgettable performance for their fans. Thorslund’s precision and agility will be put to the test against Nuki’s determination and experience. As the local favorite, Thorslund is keen to defend her title on home soil, while Nuki aims to etch her name in boxing history by pulling off an upset to become a champion for the first time.

TK Fight Night Card

Dina Thorslund vs. Terumi Nuki

Oliver Zaren vs. Roberto Arriaza

Melissa Mortensen vs. Gabriella Mezei

Victor Hoveling vs. Dmitri Blinov

Morten Givskov vs. Daniel Cojocari

Francis Fordjour vs. Mihail Zubenco

The Dina Thorslund vs. Terumi Nuki fight will take place on Friday, October 25, 2024, the live stream will be available online in Denmark on www.sport-live.dk/sadan-far-du-sport-live

