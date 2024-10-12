Find out who won Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol live fight results

Get read for an electrifying night of boxing as Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) squares off against Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) in a highly anticipated clash for the undisputed light heavyweight title between two undefeated champions. This thrilling main event will take place live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 12.

Beterbiev, the Canada-based unified WBC, WBO, and IBF champion, steps into the ring with an unblemished record, boasting 100% knockout power. His opponent, Bivol, the WBA titleholder hailing from Kyrgyzstan, also remains undefeated, making this bout a true battle of titans in the light heavyweight division.

Fans can expect an intense 12-round contest as both fighters aim to assert their dominance and unify the titles. The stakes are high, with each fighter looking to solidify their legacy in the boxing world.

Co-Main Event and Undercard Highlights

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event features Fabio Wardley (17-0-1, 16 KOs) defending his British heavyweight title against the unbeaten Frazer Clarke (8-0-1, 6 KOs). This matchup promises to deliver power punches and strategic battles, showcasing the heavyweights’ skills.

The undercard is equally compelling, featuring a 12-round clash between two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (25-0, 19 KOs) and challenger Jack Massey (22-2, 12 KOs). This bout adds more fire to an already stacked card, with both fighters eager to prove their mettle.

Middleweight fans will also be treated to a 12-round showdown as Chris Eubank Jr. (33-3, 24 KOs) takes on Kamil Szeremeta (25-2-2, 8 KOs), adding depth to the night’s action. Additionally, in a 10-round world championship bout, Skye Nicolson (11-0, 1 KOs) of Australia will defend her WBC featherweight title against the British contender Raven Chapman (9-0, 2 KOs).

Rounding out the card is a thrilling light heavyweight matchup between Ben Whittaker (8-0, 5 KOs) and Liam Cameron (23-6, 10 KOs), as well as a four-round lightweight opener featuring local favorite Mohammed Alakel in his professional debut against Colombia’s Jesus Gonzalez (3-2).

Fight Results Updated

Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA Titles)

Middleweight – Chris Eubank Jr vs. Kamil Szeremeta – Winner: Eubank by by TKO in Round 7

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke – Winner: Wardley by TKO Round 1

Cruiserweight Championship – Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey (IBF Title) – Winner: Opetaia by TKO in Round 6

Light Heavyweight – Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron – No Winner Technical Split Draw (R6, 58-57, 57-58, 58-58)

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman (WBC Title) – Winner: Nicolson by Unanimous Decision (99-91, 98-92, 98-92)

Lightweight – Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez – Winner: Alakel by Unanimous Decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Marco Maric vs. Christian Lopez Flores – Winner: Maric by Unanimous Decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

