Top Rank Boxing on ESPN: Robson Conceicao vs. O’Shaquie Foster 2 Live This Saturday!

This Saturday, November 2, post Halloween boxing fans are in for a treat as Robson Conceição defends his WBC junior lightweight title against O’Shaquie Foster in a highly anticipated rematch at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The event is promoted by Top Rank and will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream online.

Robson Conceição (19-2-1, 9 KOs), made himself known in the boxing world as Brazil’s first Olympic boxing gold medalist, he turned pro in 2016 and has proven himself a resilient champion. Despite facing some tough challenges, including losses to unbeaten champions Oscar Valdez in 2021 and Shakur Stevenson in 2022, Conceição has shown remarkable determination. After a no contest against Nicolas Polanco and a draw with WBO junior lightweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in 2023, he finally claimed the world title in his fourth attempt by stopping Jose Guardado in April. With a championship belt now in hand, Conceição is ready to defend his title against Foster, whom he narrowly defeated in their first encounter.

O’Shaquie Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) had an impressive amateur career that included over 100 fights and a spot as a U.S. Olympic team alternate, he eventually turned professional in 2012. After overcoming early setbacks, Foster rebounded spectacularly, embarking on a 12-fight winning streak that culminated in him capturing the WBC title in 2023 by outpointing Rey Vargas. He successfully defended his title with a dramatic 12th-round stoppage of Rocky Hernandez and a hard-fought decision victory over Abraham Nova earlier this year. Foster is hungry to reclaim the championship after falling short in their first bout and is determined to make a statement in this rematch.

In addition to the main event, fans can look forward to an exciting co-feature match between undefeated rising lightweight contender Raymond Muratalla and the upset-minded Jesus Perez.

Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) has had an impressive run, finishing 2023 with a perfect record of 3-0, all by knockout. After overcoming a first-round knockdown to stop Galindo in the ninth round and dispatching Jeremia Nakathila in just two rounds, he capped off the year with a victory over Diego Torres. This year, he has continued his momentum, earning decision wins against Xolisani Ndongeni and former world champion Tevin Farmer.

Perez (25-5, 18 KOs), hailing from Tijuana, Mexico, began his career with a bang, starting 21-0 with 16 KOs. Following a setback in 2018, he has rebounded, notably upsetting former world champion Joseph Diaz Jr. in his last fight by split decision.

Watch Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Saturday, November 2, 2024 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, for an electrifying night of boxing. The action kicks off at 5:50 p.m. ET/2:50 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on ESPN+. The co-main event is set to start around 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

