VIDEO: Omar Trinidad vs Hector Sosa Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass October 26

Undefeated Omar Trinidad from Boyle Heights, California will fight Argentina’s Hector Sosa in a 12-round featherweight fight on this Saturday’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Nights boxing event at Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The event will broadcast live online via UFC Fight Pass.

Trinidad, 28, has an impressive record of 16-0-1 with 13 knockouts. Meanwhile, Sosa, 29, has a record of 17-2 with 9 KOs, both fighters made the featherweight limit weighing just under 126 lbs.

Trinidad enters the ring with confident coming off a four-fight knockout win streak. In his recent outings he has become a fan favorite, showcasing his ability to deliver explosive performances. Sosa, however, is on a three-fight win streak of his own, including a unanimous decision victory over Keenan Carbajal earlier this year.

Undefeated rising flyweight star Daniel “Chucky” Barrera, 7-0-1 (4 KOs), from Eastvale, California, takes on Angel Mesa Morales, 8-1-3 (6 KOs), from Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico in the co-main event. Barrera is learning and getting better as he takes on formidable opposition. This fight marks Barrera’s second eight-round bout of the year after a unanimous decision win over Christian Robles in June.

Fans can expect an action-packed evening as this 360 Promotions card goes live from the Commerce Casino, promising hard-hitting matchups and thrilling moments. Don’t miss the chance to witness these fighters as they continue their journey to contender status.

Hollywood Fight Nights Card

Featherweight – Omar Trinidad vs Hector Sosa

Flyweight – Daniel Barrera vs Angel Mesa Morales

Women’s Minimumweight – Guadalupe Medina vs Katherine Lindenmuth

Welterweight – Gor Yeritsyan vs Jonathan Romero

Junior Lightweight – Abel Mejia vs Kevin Mangune

Light Heavyweight – Umar Dzambekov vs Eric Robles

Junior Featherweight – Adan Palma vs Carlos Mujica

Lightweight – Sebastian Gutierrez vs Cesar Villarraga

Women’s Bantamweight – Chantel Navarro vs Mollie Backowski

Junior Lightweight – Rodrigo Mosquera vs Benji Gomez

Watch the Omar Trinidad vs Hector Sosa Live Stream on Saturday, October 26, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT on UFC Fight Pass, visit www.ufcfightpass.com for more information.

The Free live stream HFN fight prelims will begin at 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT on YouTube.

Hollywood Fight Nights LIVE Stream Prelims Video



