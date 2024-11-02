Golden Boy Fight Nights: Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Giron Free Live Stream Prelims

Las Vegas, NV – Popular undefeated rising star Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield Jr. (17-0, 12 KOs) returns to the ring on Saturday, November 2, headlining the Golden Boy Fight Night Card. The talented lightweight from Austin, Texas, will face off against the tough and determined Rene “El Bravo” Tellez Girón (20-3, 13 KOs) of Querétaro, Mexico, for the WBA International Lightweight Title. This matchup showcases Schofield’s speed and skill against Tellez Girón’s grit and determination.

The event, presented in association with Davies Entertainment, will take place at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN, beginning at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET. A free live stream preliminary undercard will broadcast on YouTube at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT prior to the main card.

In the co-main event, fans will be treated to a WBA super middleweight title eliminator as Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev (14-1, 10 KOs) takes on Pennsylvania’s David Stevens (14-1, 10 KOs) . Both fighters are looking to make a statement and position themselves for a shot at championship glory.

The night also features a women’s undisputed flyweight championship bout between Coachella-based IBF flyweight champion Gabriela Fundora (14-0, 6 KOs) and Argentina’s Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (15-1, 6 KOs). Both fighters successfully made weight, with Fundora coming in at 111 lbs. and Alaniz at 110.4 lbs. This matchup promises to deliver action as both women vie for undisputed title status.

Main Card

Lightweight: Floyd Schofield vs. Rene Tellez Girón

Super Middleweight: Bektemir Melikuziev vs. David Stevens

Women’s Flyweight Championship: Gabriela Fundora vs. Gabriela Celeste Alaniz (IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO Titles)

Super Middleweight: Darius Fulghum vs. Christopher Pearson

Welterweight: Joel Iriarte vs. Xavier Madrid

Undercard Prelims

Welterweight: Eric Tudor vs. Harold Calderon

Featherweight: Asa Stevens vs. Garen Diagan

Super Featherweight: Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Manuel Valentine Lerma

Bantamweight: Jordan Fuentes vs. Roberto Cantu Pena

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT PRELIMS LIVE STREAM



With an exciting lineup and a women’s undisputed championship on the line, this will be a spectacular night of boxing in Las Vegas.

