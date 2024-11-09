Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian 2 Free Live Stream Fight Prelims

Undefeated Jaron “Boots” Ennis will rematch Karen Chukhadzhian in a Matchroom boxing event in front of his hometown crowd in Philadelphia, Pennslvnia at the Wells Fargo Center on November 9th.

The event will broadcast live on DAZN and a Free three fight prelims undercard will air on YouTube prior to the main card.

Jaron Ennis (32-0, 29 KOs) is widely regarded as one of the top welterweights in the world and the IBF champion boasts an unbeaten record with a high knockout ratio. He puts his title on the line against former foe Karen Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs). The pair first met in the ring back in January of 2024, Ennis won their first fight by unanimous decision.

On Saturday night, Chukhadzhian believes he can beat Ennis in the rematch after surviving his power and having an understanding of his style. For Ennis he wants to end the fight by knockout so there are no excuses.

In the co-main event, popular undefeated two-weight world champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas defends his WBC super flyweight title against Pedro Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico.

Rodriguez is one of the best young fighters in the Matchroom stable, he is trained by Robert Garcia in Riverside, California and has been getting better and better each fight. He doesn’t fear the lengthy veteran record of Guevara and will aim to put on another dominant display.

Main Card (DAZN)

Welterweight Championship – Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian (IBF title)

Super Flyweight Championship – Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara (WBC title)

Super Featherweight – Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez

Light Heavyweight – Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos

Super Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido

Prelim Undercard (YouTube)

Welterweight – Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales

Super Featherweight – Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz

Super Bantamweight – Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr

The event takes place on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The main card begins at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on DAZN and the Free Prelims live stream 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT on YouTube.

Like this: Like Loading...