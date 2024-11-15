LIVE: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Free Netflix Boxing Prelims Video

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match is expected to break records as the most streamed and watched boxing event in history on November 15th. This will be Netflix’s very first live boxing event, and it will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, with a free prelims show available on YouTube prior to the main broadcast.

Few would have predicted that Jake Paul, a former Disney star and YouTuber, would become a professional boxer and Pay-Per-View sensation, but that’s exactly what has happened. Paul, 27, will now face one of the most dangerous boxers of all time, Iron Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), in a professional match with no headgear.

While curious casual fans are likely to tune in to see the spectacle, many boxing purists disapprove of the idea of a YouTuber knocking out a nearly 60-year-old man. However, Paul has no qualms about the matchup, stating that he will go for the knockout and will be proud of it.

The co-main event is expected to be the fight of the night. Irish star and current undisputed women’s light welterweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will face Amanda Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in a long-awaited rematch.

Taylor and Serrano proved in 2022 that women can headline major boxing events. The two delivered a thrilling and dramatic fight, with Taylor edging out a decision over Serrano. Now, they will meet again, promising another exciting showdown for the fans.

Main Card

Heavyweight: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Women’s Super Lightweight Championship: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles)

Welterweight Championship: Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC title)

Prelims

Women’s Super Middleweight Championship: Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (Vacant WBO title)

Lightweight: Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington vs. Dana Coolwell

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul takes place on Friday, November 15, 2024. The free prelims live stream on YouTube (Video Below) begins at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT, followed by the main broadcast on Netflix (Free for paying subscribers) at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT.

