Misfits Boxing X Series 20: Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor Live Stream Fight Prelims

Misfits Boxing 20 (MF & DAZN: X Series 20) is set to deliver an action-packed night of boxing on 18 January 2025, taking place at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England. The main event will feature a highly anticipated catchweight match between English MMA fighter Darren Till and American mixed martial arts veteran Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor, ensuring a thrilling spectacle for combat sports enthusiasts.

A Free preliminary countdown show will live stream on YouTube prior to the main card on DAZN.

Originally, Till was slated to face undefeated English professional boxer Tommy Fury. The matchup generated significant buzz following an announcement on 17 November 2024, which saw Fury and Till go head-to-head during a fiery press conference. The event nearly descended into chaos when Fury’s father, John Fury, threw water at Till, triggering a heated exchange between the two camps. However, the build-up took a sudden turn when Fury withdrew from the bout on 6 December 2024, citing Till’s comments during the press conference. Till had jokingly suggested that he might use “MMA tactics” if he found himself losing in the boxing ring, a remark that Fury’s camp took as a potential violation of the sport’s rules.

Till responded saying his comments were just pre-fight banter to hype the fight, and he had no intention of breaking the rules of boxing and that his comment was a psychological tactic to make Fury worry about the possibility of a kick or takedown. Despite the fight being called off, Till confirmed that he would remain the headliner for the Misfits boxing event. On December 28, 2024, it was revealed that Till’s replacement opponent would be none other than Anthony Taylor, a seasoned MMA fighter known for his time in Bellator.

Taylor, who has established himself as a polarizing figure in the crossover boxing genre. The American fighter has been vocal about his desire to prove himself against Till, calling the matchup a chance to showcase his versatility. This fight will be a crossover spectacle, between two seasoned mixed martial artists who have jumped to boxing to continue their combat sports career and line their pockets with big paydays.

Misfits Boxing 20 will feature a stacked undercard with several exciting matchups. The co-main event will see American YouTuber and sports commentator Wade Plemons face off against Kenyan reality TV personality Masai Warrior in a Bridgerweight contest, both combatants are making their Misfits Boxing debut. The fight card also includes the Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship, where Carla Jade defends her title against Melanie Shah.

Other notable bouts include a Welterweight showdown between Sami Hamed and Ziggy Johnson, Light Heavyweight contests featuring Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench and Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio, and a Heavyweight clash between BBCC Gareth and Kak Hatt. Additionally, Middleweight fighters Little T and Afghan Dan will square off in a four-round bout.

Fans can expect an evening of thrilling action and drama as Darren Till looks to make his mark in the boxing world, with Anthony Taylor. MF & DAZN: X Series 20 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting nights in crossover boxing this year.

Watch the live stream fight prelims countdown show on YouTube on January 18, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT video below.

Fight Card

Catchweight – Darren Till vs. Anthony Taylor (8 rounds)

Bridgerweight – Wade Plemons vs. Masai Warrior (4 rounds)

Women’s MFB Lightweight Championship – Carla Jade (Champ) vs. Melanie Shah (5 rounds)

Welterweight – Sami Hamed vs. Ziggy Johnson (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Ty Mitchell vs. Tommy Hench (4 rounds)

Light Heavyweight – Adam Brooks vs. Gavinio (4 rounds)

Heavyweight – BBCC Gareth vs. Kak Hatt (4 rounds)

Middleweight – Little T vs. Afghan Dan (4 rounds)

