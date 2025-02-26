VIDEO: Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Lamont Roach LIVE Media Workout

Brooklyn, NY – February 25, 2025 – Fight fans are in for a treat this week as undefeated boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis and WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach Jr. step into the spotlight for an open media workout on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The event which will be live streamed on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube channel, is set to take place at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, marks the official kickoff of Fight Week leading up to their highly anticipated clash for Davis’ WBA Lightweight World Championship on Saturday, March 1 at Barclays Center.

Davis, the undefeated three-division champion from Baltimore, Maryland, boasts an impressive record of 30-0 with 28 knockouts. Known for his explosive power and razor-sharp precision, “Tank” will defend his lightweight title for the sixth time. His opponent, Washington, D.C.’s own Lamont Roach Jr., enters the ring with a record of 25-1-1, including 10 knockouts, and a six-fight winning streak. Roach, the current WBA super featherweight titleholder, is moving up in weight with the ambition of dethroning Davis and claiming a championship in a second division.

The open media workout offers fans and press a rare chance to see these elite fighters fine-tune their skills just days before they square off. Hosted at the historic Gleason’s Gym, a legendary training ground for boxing greats, the event will feature both Davis and Roach hitting the mitts, shadowboxing, and answering questions from the media. It’s a chance to witness the intensity and focus of two athletes at the peak of their powers as they prepare for a fight that reignites a regional rivalry rooted in their amateur days.

Davis, a fan favorite and one of boxing’s biggest draws, is coming off a devastating eighth-round knockout of Frank Martin in June 2024. The Baltimore native has made a habit of proving doubters wrong, and he’s promised to deliver another unforgettable performance on March 1. “Lamont’s got skills, and he’s someone I came up with in this sport,” Davis said at a recent press conference. “But I’m here to show everyone he’s not on my level.”

Roach, meanwhile, is brimming with confidence as he steps up to the lightweight division. Fresh off an eighth-round TKO victory over Feargal McCrory in June 2024, the 29-year-old sees this as his moment to shine. “I’ve evolved more than Gervonta since our amateur days,” Roach declared during a recent workout in his hometown. “I’m not coming in with a ‘B-side’ mentality—I’m here to take that belt.”

The media workout will also feature undercard fighters, including Jose Valenzuela and Gary Antuanne Russell, who will battle for Valenzuela’s WBA super lightweight title, and Alberto Puello and Sandor Martin, set to clash for Puello’s WBC super lightweight belt. These bouts add even more star power to an already stacked March 1 card, available live on pay-per-view via Prime Video.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early at Gleason’s Gym on Wednesday, with the workout scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM ET. The event is free and open to the public, offering a front-row seat to the final preparations of two warriors ready to leave it all in the ring. For those unable to attend, highlights and updates will be widely available as Fight Week heats up.

Don’t miss the action as Brooklyn becomes the center of the boxing universe this week, starting with Wednesday’s open media workout.

For more details on the March 1 fight night, including ticket information and streaming options, visit the Premier Boxing Champions website. Fight Week is here, and the countdown to “Tank” vs. “The Reaper” has officially begun!

Like this: Like Loading...