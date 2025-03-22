BKFC Fight Night Philly: Pague vs. Angelcor Free Live Fight Prelims Countdown

Philadelphia, PA – March 21, 2025 – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is back in the City of Brotherly Love, and the fight-hungry fans of Philadelphia are buzzing with anticipation. Tonight, the 2300 Arena plays host to BKFC Fight Night Philly, featuring a thrilling welterweight main event between Dustin “The Disciple” Pague and Andrew Angelcor. The action doesn’t stop there, as the free prelims will stream live on YouTube, giving fans worldwide a front-row seat to the raw, unfiltered excitement of bare knuckle fighting.

This electrifying return to Philadelphia comes just weeks after BKFC’s record-breaking KnuckleMania V, which drew over 17,000 fans to a sold-out Wells Fargo Center in January. That historic night cemented Philly’s reputation as a fight fan’s paradise, and tonight’s card promises to keep the momentum rolling. With the 2300 Arena primed for chaos, the stage is set for an unforgettable evening of bare knuckle brutality.

Main Event: Pague vs. Angelcor

In the night’s headline bout, two of BKFC’s most relentless warriors collide. Dustin “The Disciple” Pague, a Carlisle, PA native with a 3-2 BKFC record, looks to rebound from a tough loss last May and reclaim his spot among the elite. Across the ring, Andrew Angelcor, an undefeated 3-0-1 fighter from Barstow, CA, aims to keep his pristine record intact. Both men bring a no-nonsense intensity to the squared circle, making this a must-watch showdown for fight fans.

Co-Main Event: Garbarino’s Homecoming

South Philly’s own John “Johnny Garb” Garbarino steps into the co-main event spotlight, riding high off a flawless BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V. Garbarino not only scored a first-round knockout that night but also won hearts with a post-fight marriage proposal that brought the house down. Tonight, he faces Michael “Murc” Jones, a hungry middleweight from Orlando, FL, looking to spoil the local hero’s homecoming. With the Philly faithful behind him, Garbarino is ready to prove he’s more than a one-hit wonder.

Free Prelims on YouTube: A Star-Studded Lineup

Fans can catch the prelims for free on BKFC’s YouTube channel starting at 7:00 PM ET, showcasing a mix of established stars and hungry newcomers. Among the highlights is Travis “The Animal” Thompson, a lightweight fan favorite with a 6-1 record, taking on AJ Craig in what promises to be a slugfest. Meanwhile, the unbeaten Brandon “Stronghold” Conley (2-0) squares off against Cody Vidal in a cruiserweight clash that could steal the show.

The prelims also feature a slew of fast-rising talents eager to make their mark with BKFC, the world’s fastest-growing combat sports promotion. From debutants like Maurice Horne and Anthony Pagan to fresh faces like Elijah Harris and Lex Ludlow, these fighters are locked in and ready to leave it all in the ring.

Philadelphia has long been a hotbed for combat sports, and BKFC Fight Night Philly is poised to add another chapter to that storied legacy. With free prelims streaming on YouTube and the main card airing live on DAZN and TrillerTV at 8:00 PM ET, fans near and far can join the action. Whether you’re cheering for the hometown heroes or the road warriors, tonight’s card at the 2300 Arena is a can’t-miss spectacle.

As the countdown to the first bell ticks away, one thing is clear: BKFC is bringing the heat to Philly, and the fight world is watching. Tune in tonight and witness the next evolution of bare knuckle greatness.

Like this: Like Loading...