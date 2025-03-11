Keith Thurman vs Brock Jarvis Live Stream, How To Watch, Date and Start Time

On March 12, 2025, No Limit Boxing comes to Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, where former unified welterweight champion Keith “One Time” Thurman (30-1, 22 KOs) makes his long-awaited return against Australian contender Brock Jarvis (22-1, 20 KOs). This 10-round super welterweight clash, contested for the WBA International Title, marks Thurman’s first fight in over three years, since his commanding decision victory over Mario Barrios in February 2022. For the 36-year-old American, this bout is a chance to shake off ring rust and reassert his dominance, while Jarvis, a 27-year-old knockout artist, aims to pull off a career-defining upset on home soil. The stakes are high, with a potential blockbuster showdown against Tim Tszyu looming for the winner.

Thurman enters the ring as a seasoned veteran with a resume that boasts victories over elite fighters like Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, his only blemish a split-decision loss to Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Known for his slick movement, sharp jab, and devastating power—earning him the “One Time” moniker—Thurman has promised a comeback rivaling the likes of Muhammad Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. However, his prolonged inactivity and history of injuries raise questions about whether he can recapture the magic of his prime. Facing a younger, hungrier opponent, Thurman will need to rely on his experience and ring IQ to counter Jarvis’s aggressive, power-punching style.

Brock Jarvis, meanwhile, is a rising star in Australian boxing, carrying a gaudy 91% knockout rate into this matchup. The Sydneysider’s career took a hit in 2022 when he suffered a first-round knockout loss to Liam Paro, but he’s since rebounded with two straight stoppage wins, showing resilience and a relentless forward pressure that could trouble Thurman. Jarvis’s game plan will likely hinge on his physicality and high output, looking to exploit any signs of age or rust in the American. At 5’9” with a two-inch height advantage, he’ll aim to close the distance, land heavy shots, and test Thurman’s durability—something few have managed to do effectively.

The contrast in styles promises an intriguing battle: Thurman’s technical finesse and counterpunching versus Jarvis’s raw power and aggression. Pundits like Shawn Porter have pegged this as a 60/40 fight in Thurman’s favor, citing his ability to control range and tempo, but warn that Jarvis could turn the tide if he pushes a relentless pace. For Thurman, a convincing win could set the stage for a lucrative clash with Tszyu, while Jarvis has the chance to catapult himself into the global spotlight. Expect fireworks early as both fighters look to impose their will, with the outcome potentially hinging on whether Thurman’s savvy can outlast Jarvis’s youthful vigor on March 12.

Fight Card

Super welterweight: Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis, 10 rounds – WBA International Title

Middleweight: Besir Ay vs. Michael Zerafa, 10 rounds – WBO Intercontinental Title

Middleweight: Sergey Vorobev vs. Mateo Tapia, 10 rounds – IBF Intercontinental Title

Light heavyweight: Kirra Ruston vs. Tonga Tongotongo, 10 rounds – Australian Light Heavyweight Title

Super welterweight: Jordan Martin vs. Sonny Knight, 4 rounds

Lightweight: Nort Beachamp vs. Charlie Kazzi, 5 rounds

Welterweight: Kohei Hatanaka vs. Jason Fawcett, 6 rounds

Welterweight: Kavana Vaoutu’ua vs. Jacob Clenshaw, 5 rounds

Super flyweight: Yoselin Fernandez vs. Linn Sandstrom, 10 rounds – WBA Gold & IBF International Titles

Super featherweight: Nadia Flalhi vs. Angel Rushton, 6 rounds

How To Watch, Date and Start Time

The Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis fight is scheduled for Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia. Here’s how you can watch it depending on your location:

In Australia:

Live Broadcast: The event will be available as a pay-per-view (PPV) on Kayo Sports and Main Event (https://mainevent.kayosports.com.au/). The PPV starts at 7:00 PM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) and costs $69.95. Preliminary coverage begins earlier at 5:00 PM AEDT on Fox Sports 5 (Channel 505) before switching to the PPV portion.

Timing: The main event ringwalks are expected around 10:00 PM AEDT, though this could shift based on the undercard’s progression.

In the United States:

Free Stream: The fight won’t be live in the U.S. due to the time difference, but a tape-delayed replay will be available for free on the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) YouTube channel. The stream starts at 9:00 AM EST / 6:00 AM PST on March 12, just hours after the live event concludes in Australia.

Live Option: For those wanting to watch live, you’d need access to Kayo Sports via a VPN set to Australia, subscribing to the PPV, and tuning in at 4:00 AM EST / 1:00 AM PST. This isn’t officially supported for U.S. viewers without such workarounds.

