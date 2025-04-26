Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn Live Stream, How To Watch, Fight Start Time

London, April 26, 2025 – The highly anticipated middleweight grudge match between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn takes place Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reigniting a family rivalry that began with their fathers over three decades ago. Fans eager to catch the action live have multiple options to watch the “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” event, broadcast on pay-per-view (PPV) through DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office.

The main card kicks off at 5:00 PM BST (12:00 PM ET), with ring walks for the main event expected around 10:00 PM BST (5:00 PM ET), though timings may shift based on undercard fights. In the UK, viewers can purchase the PPV for £19.95 on both DAZN and Sky Sports Box Office. In the US, the cost is $24.99 via DAZN, while European viewers pay €24.99. DAZN’s PPV purchase includes a seven-day free trial of their full platform, offering access to documentaries, fight watch-alongs, and additional sports content. No subscription is required to buy the PPV on either service.

To watch on DAZN (www.dazn.com), download their app on devices like Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox, or Smart TVs, or stream via their website. Sky Sports Box Office viewers can access the event on Sky channel 491, book online, or use their Sky remote starting April 16 by navigating to the Box Office section. Phone bookings are available at 03442 410888 (UK) or 0818 220 225 (ROI), but incur a £2 fee, with a £5 surcharge for last-minute bookings after midnight on April 25. Sky Q users can enjoy the fight in UHD at no extra cost if set up for UHD.

The event will not be free, as it’s a PPV broadcast, and no official streams for prelims have been announced. However, fans should check DAZN or Sky Sports’ social media for potential free promotional content, like press conferences or weigh-ins.

The undercard features exciting bouts, including Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 3, Liam Smith vs. Aaron McKenna, and Viddal Riley vs. Cheavon Clarke, making the £19.95/$24.99 price tag a draw for boxing enthusiasts.

For those seeking in-person viewing, some UK venues, like sports bars, may offer free screenings, as noted in posts on X, but availability varies. To avoid unreliable or illegal streams, stick to official platforms. Tune in tonight to witness Eubank Jr. and Benn settle their score in one of British boxing’s biggest showdowns.