Fatal Fury: Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero Open Workout Live Video Stream

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Ryan Garcia and Rolando “Rolly” Romero will take center stage for an exclusive open workout live stream alongside Devin Haney, Jose Ramirez, Teofimo Lopez, Arnold Barboza Jr. and the rest of the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves fighters, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into their preparations for their blockbuster showdown on May 2 at Times Square.

This event, powered by Ring Magazine and DAZN, is set to ignite excitement ahead of the “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” event, and you won’t want to miss a single moment!

The open workout live stream, scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT, will be broadcast globally on DAZN and Ring Magazine’s YouTube channel, giving fans worldwide free access to watch these welterweight stars showcase their skills.

Ryan Garcia (24-1, 1 NC, 20 KOs), the charismatic and explosive “King Ry,” is back after a year-long suspension following his controversial no-contest against Devin Haney in April 2024. Known for his lightning-fast hands and devastating left hook, Garcia is determined to reclaim the spotlight and win the vacant WBA welterweight title. During the workout, expect to see the 26-year-old from Los Angeles, California display the speed and power that have made him a fan favorite, as he prepares to face Romero in his welterweight debut. Garcia has promised a “pure boxing” performance, hinting at a potential first-round knockout reminiscent of his 2020 destruction of Francisco Fonseca.

Rolando “Rolly” Romero (16-2, 13 KOs), the hard-hitting puncher out of Las Vegas, Nevada, is no stranger to defying the odds. With an 81% knockout ratio, Romero is looking to spoil Garcia’s return and claim the vacant WBA welterweight crown. Fresh off a unanimous decision win over Manuel Jaimes in September 2024, the 29-year-old former WBA super lightweight champion is ready to prove he belongs in the ring with boxing’s biggest names. Fans can anticipate Romero unleashing his aggressive style and raw power during the workout, setting the stage for a potential upset in Times Square.

The open workout isn’t just about Garcia and Romero. The live stream will also feature other stars from the May 2 card, including Devin Haney, who faces Jose Ramirez, and Teofimo Lopez, who defends his WBO super lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr. This stacked lineup ensures the workout will be a spectacle, with plenty of trash talk and intense moments as these fighters gear up for their historic night on May 2 in New York City.

Like this: Like Loading...