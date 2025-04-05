Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Anauel Ngamissengue: Fight Live Stream on Top Rank Boxing ESPN April 5

Astana, Kazakhstan – WBO and IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly is poised to etch his name deeper into boxing lore as he prepares to defend his titles on home soil for the first time as a unified champion. On Saturday, April 5, 2025, the undefeated Kazakh star will face off against unbeaten Congolese challenger Anauel Ngamissengue at Barys Arena in Astana, marking a historic moment for both the fighter and his nation.

The event, promoted by Nomad Promotions in association with Top Rank, will be broadcast exclusively in the U.S. on the ESPN+ live stream service at 10:00 AM ET/PT, showcasing Janibek’s homecoming to a global audience. The undercard bouts promise additional excitement, but all eyes will be on the main event as two undefeated warriors vie for supremacy in the middleweight division.

“Janibek is a supreme talent and the very best middleweight in the world,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He has tremendous support in Kazakhstan, and we are pleased that he’ll have the opportunity to defend his world titles in front of his adoring home fans. Anauel is a tough opponent, but Janibek is in a class of his own.”

For Nomad Promotions, this fight represents a milestone in their mission to elevate boxing in Kazakhstan. “This is everything fight fans dream of. Two undefeated fighters, two world titles on the line, and one historic night,” said Scott Murray of Nomad Promotions. “Organizing this historic night has been a labor of love for our team. We are committed to developing the sport of boxing in Kazakhstan, and there’s no better way to do that than by hosting a world title fight featuring our very own Janibek Alimkhanuly. This is just the beginning of our journey.”

Janibek (16-0, 11 KOs), a 2016 Olympian, has bulldozed his way through the middleweight ranks with a relentless “Qazaq Style” that has left opponents reeling. His resume boasts stoppage victories over former world champions Rob Brant and Hassan N’Dam in 2021, a two-round demolition of Danny Dignum in 2022 to claim the WBO interim title, and a unification triumph over IBF champion Vincenzo Gualtieri in October 2023. His most recent outing saw him dismantle Andrei Mikhailovich in a ninth-round TKO, cementing his status as the division’s top dog. Now, after years of fighting abroad, Janibek returns to Kazakhstan for his first professional bout in the country since 2017.

“‘Qazaq Style’ is finally coming home,” Janibek declared. “April 5 will be a memorable night as I defend my WBO and IBF world titles against a top opponent. Many fighters turned down this opportunity, so I credit Anauel for accepting the challenge. My goal is to become the undisputed champion, and Anauel is in my way. The fans in Kazakhstan and everyone watching worldwide will see something special.”

Standing across the ring will be Ngamissengue (14-0, 9 KOs), a fellow 2016 Olympian who has quietly built an impressive resume since turning pro in 2019. The 29-year-old Congolese fighter, now based in France, earned a career-defining win in August 2023, outpointing Fiodor Czerkaszyn in a majority decision over eight rounds in Poland. His latest victory, a third-round stoppage of Sandro Jajanidze last June, propelled him to No. 7 in the IBF rankings. Nearly a decade after narrowly missing a clash with Janibek in the Olympic bracket, Ngamissengue now gets his shot at the champ—with two world titles on the line.

“Thank you for this long-awaited opportunity. After almost a year of fighting for a chance, this is the most important moment of my career,” Ngamissengue said. “I know I’m going into the lion’s den, but I thrive in situations like this. I respect Janibek and everything he’s achieved, but I’m coming to Kazakhstan to crash the party and show the world that I belong at the top. See you on April 5.”

With both fighters bringing unblemished records and knockout power to the table, the stage is set for an explosive showdown. For Janibek, it’s a chance to solidify his legacy in front of a passionate home crowd. For Ngamissengue, it’s an opportunity to upset the apple cart and announce himself as a new force in the division. As the first of many planned events by Nomad Promotions, this fight promises to kick off a new era for boxing in Kazakhstan—one punch at a time.

