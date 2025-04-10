Keyshawn Davis Receives WBO Lightweight Championship Belt in San Juan Ceremony

Keyshawn Davis, the rising star from Norfolk, Virginia, was officially awarded his World Boxing Organization (WBO) lightweight world championship belt today in a celebratory ceremony held in Puerto Rico’s vibrant capital. The presentation, presided over by WBO Chairman Gustavo Olivieri, marked the culmination of Davis’s meteoric ascent in the boxing world, following his stunning fourth-round knockout victory over Ukraine’s Denys Berinchyk on February 14th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Davis’s triumph in February saw him dethrone Berinchyk, who had previously claimed the title by split decision against Mexican fighter Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete in San Diego. The belt Davis received today is a personalized testament to his achievement, engraved with his name, the date, and the location of his championship-winning fight. The 135-pound division has found a new king, and the boxing world is buzzing with anticipation for what lies ahead.

Speaking at the event, WBO President Gustavo Olivieri Miranda praised Davis’s talent and potential, sharing anecdotes that underscored the high regard in which the young fighter is held. “Keyshawn is a very special fighter,” Olivieri said. “I’ll tell you a story. In his last fight in New York, where he became world champion at 135 pounds, Terence Crawford pulled me aside and said, ‘Gustavo, Keyshawn is going to be the next star after I retire, and just as you have been loyal to me and have given me that love and affection every time I go to Puerto Rico, you should do the same with Keyshawn.’ Later, when Keyshawn won the fight, Bob Arum told me that he will be the longest-reigning WBO champion in my career as president and will be the next Sugar Ray Leonard and the face of this company for the future.”

The endorsement from boxing legends like Crawford and Arum highlights the immense promise Davis carries. At just 26 years old, he has already drawn comparisons to some of the sport’s all-time greats, and his performance against Berinchyk—a decisive knockout in front of a roaring Madison Square Garden crowd—only solidified his reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Davis, visibly moved by the warm reception he received in San Juan, expressed his gratitude to the WBO and the people of Puerto Rico. “Since I arrived in Puerto Rico, I’ve been given a warm welcome. I feel like Puerto Rico is my second home,” he said. “I’d love to return and spend time with the people again; they’re very special. I’ve received tremendous support, and I want to show my love and support in return. I appreciate the WBO, Gustavo, Paco, and the entire WBO family for making me their champion, and I’m excited for the years to come. I will be the organization’s best champion; I will prove it, and I want you to join me on this journey.”

The ceremony in San Juan was more than just a formality—it was a celebration of Davis’s journey and a preview of what many believe will be a historic career. With his combination of skill, charisma, and determination, Keyshawn Davis is poised to leave an indelible mark on the sport. As he clutched his newly awarded belt, the message was clear: this is only the beginning for the pride of Norfolk, Virginia, and now, the adopted son of Puerto Rico.

