How to Watch Chris Colbert vs Hector Garcia, Ancajas vs Martinez Fight Live Stream

The Premier Boxing Champions heads to The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas for a boxing triple-header: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Garcia, Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol, and Jerwin Ancajas vs. Fernando Martinez on Saturday night. The event will be broadcast live on SHOWTIME.

The opening bout of the night features IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas of the Philippines taking on undefeated Fernando Martinez of Argentina.

This will be a tough fight for both, Ancajas can’t take the challenger lightly because Martinez is hungry to win the world title and inspired by the support of his countrymen like Marcos Maidana and Brian Castano.

The co-main event of the evening pits former light welterweight champion Viktor Postol of Ukraine against undefeated American knockout artist Gary Antuanne Russell.

Postol will try to enter tonight’s fight without distractions but Ukraine is on his mind and his family because of the Russian invasion on the country he wants to make sure his wife and kids are okay and not harmed.

For Postol he will carry his country on his back and use this moment to inspire his countryman with all his heart win, lose or draw in the ring.

This will be a huge moment for Russell who wants to make a run for a championship title this year or next, if he beats Postol he will show the boxing world he is a force to be reckon with and one of the top fighters in the 140 pound division.

The main event is a battle between two top undefeated contenders in the super featherweight division.

Chris “Primetime” Colbert of the USA will take on southpaw Hector Luis Garcia of the Dominican Republican in a 12-round WBA world title eliminator.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight – Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia

Super Lightweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Viktor Postol

Super Flyweight Championship – Jerwin Ancajas (Champ) vs. Fernando Martinez (IBF Title)

The fights will take place at the Cosmopolitan Hotel & Casino on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 10/7 PM ET/PT, on SHOWTIME.

How to Watch:

The Live Stream is available through the Showtime App available on the App store, for more information on tonight’s fights and other boxing events visit: https://www.sho.com/sports

