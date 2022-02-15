Promoters reach agreement for Oscar Rivas vs. Evgeny Romanov WBC Bridgerweight title fight

GYM & Titov Promotions reach agreement Oscar Rivas-Evgeny Romanov WBC Bridgerweight World Championship purse bid avoided

MONTREAL (February 15, 2022) – Today’s scheduled World Boxing Council (WBC) purse bid has been avoided as Groupe Yvon Michel (GYM) announces an agreement has been reached with Titov Promotions, which promotes undefeated mandatory challenger Evgeny Romanov (16-0, 11 KOs), of Russia, for WBC Bridgerweight World Champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas’ first title defense.

Under this agreement, GYM obtained the rights to promote Rivas’ first WBC defense. “We are very happy with this outcome,” GYM President Yvon Michel said. “I would like to thank Mr. Alex Titov for his co-operation. We intend to hold this world championship in June, in Montreal or possibly in Colombia, where discussions are currently taking place. It was important for us that Oscar defends his crown in a familiar environment.”

Trained by Marc Ramsey, Rivas captured the WBC World title last October 22, winning a unanimous decision over Ryan Rozicki (13-1, 13 KOs) at the Olympia in Montreal.

Colombia-native Rivas, who represented his country at the 2008 Olympics, became the first WBC World Champion in the history of the Bridgerweight Division. Romanov, for his part, became the mandatory contender by virtue of his 12-round dominance over compatriot Dmitry Kudryashov (24-5, 23 KOs) last May in Khimki, Russia. Romanov had an excellent amateur career, even registering a knockout victory over Deontay Wilder, the future WBC World Heavyweight Champion, in an international tournament.

“I am happy to be able to defend my WBC bridgerweight belt in familiar terrain and quickly,” Rivas commented. “I intend to keep this belt for a long time. In addition, whether my promoter GYM has obtained the rights to promote in my adopted city, Montreal, or in my native country, Colombia, I feel confident and surrounded by the best. It helps me stay focused on my goals.”

ABOUT THE YVON MICHEL GROUP (GYM): Groupe Yvon Michel is a professional boxing promotion organization, founded in 2004 by Yvon Michel, Alexandra Croft and Bernard Barré, all still active within the company, which is the most prolific organization in the history of professional boxing in Canada. Since its founding GYM has organized 160 events in Quebec, participated in 37 international galas outside of Quebec. Seven boxers became world champions: Joachim Alcine, Jean Pascal, Adonis Stevenson, Artur Beterbiev, Eleider Alvarez, Marie-Eve Dicaire and Oscar Rivas. Seventeen of the organization’s boxers have fought in 51 world championship bouts with an excellent record of 27 wins, 22 losses and 2 draws. During this period major American television networks were more active than ever in coming to Quebec to broadcast GYM’s most important events. On 35 occasions major American networks presented a GYM event, an exceptional showcase of Quebec knowledge including HBO (8), Showtime (7), ESPN2 (10), Wealth TV (4), Spike TV (2), ESPN (3), CBS (1) and NBC Sports (1).

