Now Boxing

News and Opinions on Boxing



You are here: Home / News / Quinton Randall vs Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez added to Feb. 24 RJJ Boxing Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

Quinton Randall vs Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez added to Feb. 24 RJJ Boxing Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

By Leave a Comment

Randall-Alvarez added to Feb. 24th RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS card streaming Live & Exclusively from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (February 7, 2022) — A title fight between decorated amateur boxer and undefeated professional, Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs), and Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez (31-13-1, 21 KOs) has been added to an already loaded February 24th card on the 2022 RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® opener.

The semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series’ (WCBS) inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, headlines the show streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, from Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“I’m honestly shocked,” Randall spoke about fighting on this platform for a title belt. “I didn’t think I would get a chance like this so soon. I’m extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m a boxer-puncher, which is awkward for my opponents. I’m slick and smart.”

The 31-year-old Randall, fighting out of Houston, was a 2016 USA Nationals Championships gold medalist, as well as runner-up at the 2017 USA National Championships and Pan-American Games. He is stepping up as a pro against Alvarez, the former WBC Youth Mundo Hispanic light welterweight champion, in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver Welterweight Championship.

Roy Jones Jr boxing promotions Randall vs Alvarez fight poster

“I believe my amateur background helps me a lot,” noted Randall, who will be fighting in his first scheduled 10-rounder. “I’ve been around the world and fought at the highest level. It helps me a lot!”

Alvarez, who will be fighting at home in Ciudad Obregon, has become a gatekeeper of the welterweight division. His most notable wins have been against Jorge Paez, Jr. (41-13-2) and Noe Bolanos (24-5-1), both by stoppage.

READ:  Povetkin wants Klitschko

“I’m not concerned (about fighting in Alvarez’ backyard),” Randall added. “The best version of me is good enough. I won’t leave it up to the judges. My opponent is tough, and he has decent power, but I can handle it. I’ll stop him mid to late round.”

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals matchups are Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs) vs. Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (11-2, 7 KOs).

Also scheduled to be streamed on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS are a pair of additional lightweight bouts.

Venezuelan knockout artist Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mexican fighter Armando Ramirez (5-0-1,2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated 19-year-old prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), the youngest in the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, meets Guatemalan challenger Rene “Kampana” de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 6-rounder.

Fighting off-UFC FIGHT PASS are two matches: Nazario Castro Nieblas (8-2, 3 KOs) vs. 17-year-old Javier “Totopo” Carriello Montes (5-0, 3 KOs) in a 6-round battle of Mexican featherweights, and Houston super lightweight Emmanuel Rojas (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Luis “El Faco” Angulo Bojorquez (4-4-1, 3 KOs), of Mexico.

Card subject to change.

INFORMATION:

Websites: http://www.RoyJonesJrBoxing.com

Facebook: : /WorldCupBoxingSeries

Twitter: @RoyjonesJRfa @RoyJonesJrOfficial

Instagram: @RoyJonesJrBoxing, @World_Cup_Boxing_Series

%d bloggers like this: