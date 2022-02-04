Quinton Randall vs Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez added to Feb. 24 RJJ Boxing Live Stream on UFC Fight Pass

Randall-Alvarez added to Feb. 24th RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS card streaming Live & Exclusively from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (February 7, 2022) — A title fight between decorated amateur boxer and undefeated professional, Quinton Randall (8-0, 2 KOs), and Ivan “Zurdo” Alvarez (31-13-1, 21 KOs) has been added to an already loaded February 24th card on the 2022 RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® opener.

The semifinals of the World Cup Boxing Series’ (WCBS) inaugural “4-Man Lightweight Tournament,” presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, headlines the show streaming live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, from Palenque De La Expo in Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico. To sign-up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“I’m honestly shocked,” Randall spoke about fighting on this platform for a title belt. “I didn’t think I would get a chance like this so soon. I’m extremely happy and grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m a boxer-puncher, which is awkward for my opponents. I’m slick and smart.”

The 31-year-old Randall, fighting out of Houston, was a 2016 USA Nationals Championships gold medalist, as well as runner-up at the 2017 USA National Championships and Pan-American Games. He is stepping up as a pro against Alvarez, the former WBC Youth Mundo Hispanic light welterweight champion, in a 10-round bout for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver Welterweight Championship.

“I believe my amateur background helps me a lot,” noted Randall, who will be fighting in his first scheduled 10-rounder. “I’ve been around the world and fought at the highest level. It helps me a lot!”

Alvarez, who will be fighting at home in Ciudad Obregon, has become a gatekeeper of the welterweight division. His most notable wins have been against Jorge Paez, Jr. (41-13-2) and Noe Bolanos (24-5-1), both by stoppage.

“I’m not concerned (about fighting in Alvarez’ backyard),” Randall added. “The best version of me is good enough. I won’t leave it up to the judges. My opponent is tough, and he has decent power, but I can handle it. I’ll stop him mid to late round.”

The WCBS “4-Man Tournament” semifinals matchups are Luis “Koreano” Torres (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Rodolfo “Rudy” Flores (14-5, 6 KOs), Isai “Gaga” Hernandez (11-2-2, 7 KOs) vs. Irving “Poderoso” Castillo (11-2, 7 KOs).

Also scheduled to be streamed on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS are a pair of additional lightweight bouts.

Venezuelan knockout artist Fradimil Macayo (15-1, 13 KOs) takes on unbeaten Mexican fighter Armando Ramirez (5-0-1,2 KOs) in an 8-round bout.

Undefeated 19-year-old prospect Jorge “Jorgito” Cota (6-0, 4 KOs), the youngest in the famed Mexican fightin’ Montiel family, meets Guatemalan challenger Rene “Kampana” de Leon Mazariegos (7-3, 4 KOs) in a scheduled 6-rounder.

Fighting off-UFC FIGHT PASS are two matches: Nazario Castro Nieblas (8-2, 3 KOs) vs. 17-year-old Javier “Totopo” Carriello Montes (5-0, 3 KOs) in a 6-round battle of Mexican featherweights, and Houston super lightweight Emmanuel Rojas (3-0, 2 KOs) vs. Luis “El Faco” Angulo Bojorquez (4-4-1, 3 KOs), of Mexico.

Card subject to change.

