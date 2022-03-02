Lowell lightweight Nicholas Molina headlines Granite Chin Promotions “Slugfest” March 19

Granite Chin Promotions returns to the Granite State Lowell lightweight Nicholas Molina to headline “Slugfest” Mar. 19th at N.E. Sports Center in Derry, NH

QUINCY, Mass. (March 1, 2022) – Granite Chin Promotions returns to the Granite State on March 19th with another professional boxing card, “Slugfest,” at New England Sports Center in Derry, New Hampshire.

“Slugfest” will be the second Granite Chin event promoted three weeks having presented “Showcase” this past Saturday night in Framingham, Massachusetts.

“After an exciting show in Framingham last weekend,” Granite State president Chris Traietti said, “I am excited to get back to Derry, New Hampshire, where we have had a ton of success during the last two years.”

Undefeated lightweight prospect Nicholas “Saint Nick” Molina (7-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Lowell, Massachusetts, will headline “Slugfest” in an 8-round bout against “Outlaw” Ryan Venable (2-10, 6 KOs).

In the co-featured event, Woburn (MA) middleweight Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (3-1, 2 KOs) faces Brian Urday (1-0), of Whitman (MA), in an 8-round match.

Other fighters scheduled to be fighting on “Slugfest” include former New England Heavyweight Champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (6-3-1, 4 KOs), New Bedford (MA) Edet Mkpanam (5-0, 4 KOs), Providence’s pro-debuting welterweight Michael Vongsavath, Jr., Swansea (MA) super welterweight Anthony Andreozzi (1-2, 1 KO), Metheun (MA) heavyweight Viktor “The Siberian Express” Lobov, and Pittsfield (MA) brothers, super middleweight Steve Sumpter (4-0, 4 KOs) and heavyweight Quinton Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs).

“There are a lot of fights in this card that will be well worth the price of admission,” Traietti added. “We are happy to have Nick Molina on a Granite Chin card for the first time, as well as debuting Viktor Lobov. Fans will also get a good dose of notoriously exciting fighters such as Julien Baptiste, Jason Rolfe, Anthony Andreozzi, and the return of Edet Mkpanam.”

Card subject to change.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: SLUGFEST). Ticket prices are $35.00 (Bleacher Seating), $45.00 (Floor Seating, and $260.00 for a table of 4.

Doors open at 6:30 pm. ET with the first bout at 7:00 p.m. ET.

INFORMATION:

