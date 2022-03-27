Teofimo Lopez: Haney will beat Kambosos because DAZN wants it that way

The former unified lightweight world champion Teofimo Lopez was on hand at the Top Rank promoted Miguel Berchelt vs Jeremiah Nakathila fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night to enjoy the fights.

The once humble champion also had a different demeanor when asked questions by reporters at the event. Lopez who was sporting a cast on his right hand, still thinks he was robbed in his first professional loss to Australian George Kambosos Jr. and shared the same conspiracy with Fight Hype.

When asked by FightHype.com to give his thoughts on the upcoming fight between undefeated American WBC champion Devin Haney and undefeated Australian unified champion George Kambosos, Lopez alluded to DAZN predetermining the winner like they did in his fight with Kambosos.

“It’s a made fight for Haney,” Lopez told Fight Hype. “The whole sh*t was a scheme. It’s DAZN, I was on the DAZN platform and they gave it to Kambosos because they know what I was gonna do with it. They knew what I was gonna do, I was gonna drop them and then its a longer process for Devin to become undisputed. It’s all a game man, they played that sh*t.

When asked if it was going to be tough for WBC champion Devin Haney to win the belts in Kambosos home country of Australia, Lopez continued on his conspiracy that the outcome is already set.

“No, everything is already made,” said Lopez. “I had to see that for myself. They already knew who won before the f*cking announced it. See the tapes.”

Teofimo Lopez who began to seem agitated by the topic was asked what advice he would give Devin Haney on how to beat George Kambosos, and he simply answered, “F*ck both of them,” and walked away.

Lopez is recovering from a hand injury and plans to return to the ring before years end depending on how his recovery goes.

