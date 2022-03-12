Yesenia Gomez vs. Kim Clavel WBC Light Flyweight Championship at Montreal Casino on April 21

“IRRESISTIBLES” YESENIA GOMEZ vs. KIM CLAVEL WBC LIGHT FLYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MONTREAL CASINO APRIL 21, 2022 TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER.CA

MONTREAL (March 12, 2022) – It is now official, WBC #1 contender Kim Clavel (15-0, 3 KOs) will face WBC world champion Yesenia Gomez (19-5-3, 6 KOs), who will defend her light flyweight belt for the 5th time, on Thursday, April 21, at the Cabaret of Montréal Casino, in an event entitled, “IRRESISTIBLES”, co-promoted by Groupe Yvon Michel and Probellum, presented by Mise-O-Jeu.

Clavel, the WBC Silver champion, has been dreaming about this WBC world championship fight for a while. The day after her victorious fight, at the Montreal Casino, Clavel had her patience and waiting rewarded and will now have the chance to finally achieve her dream of becoming a world boxing champion.

A press conference for Yesenia Gomez vs. Kim Clavel will be held in the coming days to announce all the details.

ABOUT THE YVON MICHEL GROUP (GYM): Groupe Yvon Michel is a professional boxing promotion organization, founded in 2004 by Yvon Michel, Alexandra Croft and Bernard Barré, all still active within the company, which is the most prolific organization in the history of professional boxing in Canada. Since its founding GYM has organized 160 events in Quebec, participated in 37 international galas outside of Quebec. Seven boxers became world champions: Joachim Alcine, Jean Pascal, Adonis Stevenson, Artur Beterbiev, Eleider Alvarez, Marie-Eve Dicaire and Oscar Rivas. Seventeen of the organization’s boxers have fought in 49 world championship bouts with an excellent record of 25 wins, 22 losses and 2 draws. During this period major American television networks were more active than ever in coming to Quebec to broadcast GYM’s most important events. On 35 occasions major American networks presented a GYM event, an exceptional showcase of Quebec knowledge including HBO (8), Showtime (7), ESPN2 (10), Wealth TV (4), Spike TV (2), ESPN (2), CBS (1) and NBC Sports (1).

