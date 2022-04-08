BKFC 23: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels Fight Live Stream on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Wichita, Kansas for BKFC 23: Mike “The Marine” Richman vs David “The Caveman” Rickels, Live on FITE.TV on April 8th!
The main event will pit two of the best undefeated BKFC fighters in an exciting match for number one contender status in the middleweight division and a chance to challenge for the coveted title.
Mike “The Marine” Richman is a former Bellator MMA fighter, who decided to give the sport of bare knuckle a try after suffering a few defeats in Mixed Martial Arts and felt it was worth a shot.
Since his first bare knuckle boxing match, Richman bit the bug and has a new love for fighting. Richman is doing extremely well in the fastest growing combative sport and wants to create a legacy that will be talked about or years to come.
He will take on “The Caveman” David Rickels in what could be a fight of the night type or a quick KO, both guys will give their all in the ring and only one man will leave with his undefeated record intact and a shot at the middleweight title.
BKFC 23 will also feature undefeated Isaac Doolittle taking on Jared Warren in a light heavyweight title eliminator bout and undefeated Marciano Hernandez will face Jerald Gregogori. Females Jessica Link and Crystal Pittman will throw down and try to steal the show from the men.
BKFC 23 Wichita Fight Card
Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels
Isacc Doolittle vs. Jared Warren
Marciano Hernandez vs. Jerald Gregogori
Jake Lindsey vs. Derrick Findley
Jessica Link vs. Crystal Pittman
LJ hermreck vs. Stevo Morris
Chancey Wilson vs. Justyn Martinez
Shawn Moffett vs. Antonio Soto III
Joshua Richey vs. Tyler Randall
Kenny Licea vs. Noah Cutter
Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar
Venue: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas
Date and Time: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV or the BKTV APP