BKFC 23: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels Fight Live Stream on FITE TV

The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to Wichita, Kansas for BKFC 23: Mike “The Marine” Richman vs David “The Caveman” Rickels, Live on FITE.TV on April 8th!

The main event will pit two of the best undefeated BKFC fighters in an exciting match for number one contender status in the middleweight division and a chance to challenge for the coveted title.

Mike “The Marine” Richman is a former Bellator MMA fighter, who decided to give the sport of bare knuckle a try after suffering a few defeats in Mixed Martial Arts and felt it was worth a shot.

Since his first bare knuckle boxing match, Richman bit the bug and has a new love for fighting. Richman is doing extremely well in the fastest growing combative sport and wants to create a legacy that will be talked about or years to come.

He will take on “The Caveman” David Rickels in what could be a fight of the night type or a quick KO, both guys will give their all in the ring and only one man will leave with his undefeated record intact and a shot at the middleweight title.

BKFC 23 will also feature undefeated Isaac Doolittle taking on Jared Warren in a light heavyweight title eliminator bout and undefeated Marciano Hernandez will face Jerald Gregogori. Females Jessica Link and Crystal Pittman will throw down and try to steal the show from the men.

BKFC 23 Wichita Fight Card

Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels

Isacc Doolittle vs. Jared Warren

Marciano Hernandez vs. Jerald Gregogori

Jake Lindsey vs. Derrick Findley

Jessica Link vs. Crystal Pittman

LJ hermreck vs. Stevo Morris

Chancey Wilson vs. Justyn Martinez

Shawn Moffett vs. Antonio Soto III

Joshua Richey vs. Tyler Randall

Kenny Licea vs. Noah Cutter

Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Date and Time: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: FITE.TV or the BKTV APP

