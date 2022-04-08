BKFC 23: Mike Richman vs. Dave Rickels FREE Live Stream Fight Card

Fight fans will be able to watch the BKFC 23: Richman vs. Rickels fight pre-show and three fight card for FREE on the BKFC official YouTube page and on FITE.TV and the BKTV APP.

The prelims and countdown show is just to wet the appetite before the stacked main card with multiple exciting match-ups going toe to toe with bare knuckles in Wichita, Kansas at BKFC 23.

The main event is a middleweight championship title eliminator between former Bellator fighter and mixed martial arts veteran Mike “The Marine” Richman and undefeated “Caveman” Dave Rickels.

Richman, 36, stepped away from Mixed Martial Arts for several years after back to back losses in 2017, a few years later he decided to try his hand at bare knuckle boxing and fell in love, the undefeated BKFC fighter is eager to capture championship gold and aims to beat Rickels decisively to leave no doubt.

Rickels, 33, will be the crowd favorite heading into the BKFC event because it will take place in his home state of Kansas. Like Richman, Rickels is also a veteran of Bellator MMA and is undefeated and ready to go for the title.

BKFC 23 Wichita YouTube Live Stream Card

Trai Santos vs. Nick Villar

Kenny Licea vs. Noah Cutter

Joshua Richey vs. Tyler Randall

The FREE live stream on YouTube begins on April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT.



The BKFC 23 main card live steam broadcast takes place on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT on FITE.TV or the BKTV APP

