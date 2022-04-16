Conor Benn vs. Chris van Heerden Free Fight Live Stream Before The Bell

Undefeated British rising star Conor Benn will take on South African boxer Chris van Heerden in the main event of a Matchroom Boxing card that will live stream on DAZN on Saturday, April 16, from the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Benn is the son of hall of famer and British boxing star Nigel “The Dark Destroyer” Benn. The younger Benn wants to make a name for himself in boxing and is quickly proving the boxing world that he is the real deal by beating better and better caliber opponents steadily rising in competition.

In his most recent outing, Benn, knocked out the very crafty former WBO light welterweight world champion Chris Algieri. It was such an impressive feat because not even the great Manny Pacquiao was able to stop Algieri and the only other man who was able to stop Algieri was current undefeated unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Tonight he takes on another tall and crafty fighter in Chris van Heerden.

Van Heerden has been in with a lot of top fighters, including Errol Spence and also sparred many great boxers, he feels his experience will be the key to upsetting Benn, and he plans on shocking the world on Saturday night.

Before the main card on DAZN, fight fans will be able to watch a special live streaming undercard and pre-show on YouTube.

The Before The Bell broadcast will feature a two fight undercard showcasing Thomas Whittaker Hart vs. Ben Ridings in a light heavyweight special attraction.

Watch Before The Bell: Benn vs Van Heerden Live Stream Undercard on April 15, 2022 at 12:45 PM ET – 9:45 AM PT on YouTube.

Before The Bell: Benn vs Van Heerden Live Stream Video



YouTube upload by Matchroom Boxing

Been vs. Van Heerden airs at 2:00 PM ET/PT on April 16 on DAZN, for more information on the fight and other upcoming boxing events visit www.dazn.com.

