Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte Live Stream Weigh-in Video

The big heavyweight world championship between undefeated WBC and Ring Magazine champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury and Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte is just around the corner and the anticipated showdown will be live on ESPN+ PPV and in front of over 90,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Before the fighters can step into the ring, they must take part in the ceremonial pre-fight weigh-in on Friday night.

Since Fury and Whyte are heavyweight’s they don’t have to make a limit and can way as much as they want.

Fury is known to come into the ring weighing well over 260 pounds at 6 feet, 9 inches and the 6 feet, 4 inches tall Whyte usually comes in around 260 pounds give or take a few.

The size doesn’t seem to effect Fury at all, he is a big man with the stamina and movement of a lightweight boxer, Whyte will need to be on his A game to keep up with Fury’s movement and rhythm.

Another Fury will be on the card and it is Tyson’s half brother Tommy Fury who will compete in the light heavyweight division with a weight limit of 175 pounds.

Tommy Fury was supposed to fight YouTube and Boxing sensation Jake Paul but had to pull out of the fight because of an ailment during training camp. Now he is going to fight on the undercard of his big brother.

The event is promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions and Top Rank, and broadcast live on ESPN Pay-Per-View.

Fight card and the weight limits fighters must make on Friday:

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) Anthony Cacace vs. Jhonatan Romero

Featherweight (126 lbs) Isaac Lowe vs. Nick Ball

Heavyweight (No Weight Limit) David Adeleye vs. Chris Healey

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) Tommy Fury vs. Daniel Bocianski

Light Heavyweight (175 lbs) Karol Itauma vs. Michal Ciach

Super Featherweight (130 lbs) Royston Barney Smith vs. Michael Walton

Weigh-In: Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM ET/PT Live Stream on YouTube (Video below)

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Official Weigh-In Live Stream



YouTube video upload by Top Rank

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN+ PPV https://plus.espn.com/fury-whyte .

