UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns Live Stream Tonight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie on April 9.
The UFC 273 card will feature two world championship bouts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung, Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan and a feature fight Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns a fan favorite fight.
The main event will pit the current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia against the always exciting “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung of Korea.
Volkanovski is one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time and only lost one time in his 24 fight career and that was in his infancy as an MMA fighter.
The former Rugby player took to fighting to stay in shape and fell in love with the sport, at 33 years of age he is at his peak and doesn’t want to stop anytime soon.
The Korean Zombie has never tasted championship gold in the UFC and tonight he will try to pull off the massive upset to become the first Korean UFC champion and to finally achieve his dream of holding the coveted UFC belt.
Also on the card is a UFC bantamweight championship rematch between current title holder Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan.
Yan lost the title due to an illegal knee, and Sterling has yet to defend the belt, but tonight he will try to prove his win was no fluke and beat Yan in the distance or by stoppage.
Fan favorite Khamzat Chimaev will try to continue his undefeated reign of terror when he steps up in competition to take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight showdown.
Main Card ESPN+ PPV
Featherweight Championship – Alexander Volkanovski (Champ) vs. Chan Sung Jung
Bantamweight Championship – Aljamain Sterling (Champ) vs. Petr Yan
Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Women’s Strawweight – Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres
Lightweight – Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen
Televised Undercard ESPN
Welterweight – Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks
Middleweight – Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd
Women’s Bantamweight – Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington
Welterweight – Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott
UFC Fight Pass Prelims
Heavyweight – Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa
Women’s Catchweight (118.5 lb) – Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen
Catchweight (136.5 lb) – Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos
Event: UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie
Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Date and Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT
TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Pay-Per-View