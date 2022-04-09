UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie, Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns Live Stream Tonight

The Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie on April 9.

The UFC 273 card will feature two world championship bouts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Chan Sung Jung, Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan and a feature fight Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns a fan favorite fight.

The main event will pit the current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia against the always exciting “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung of Korea.

Volkanovski is one of the greatest UFC featherweights of all time and only lost one time in his 24 fight career and that was in his infancy as an MMA fighter.

The former Rugby player took to fighting to stay in shape and fell in love with the sport, at 33 years of age he is at his peak and doesn’t want to stop anytime soon.

The Korean Zombie has never tasted championship gold in the UFC and tonight he will try to pull off the massive upset to become the first Korean UFC champion and to finally achieve his dream of holding the coveted UFC belt.

Also on the card is a UFC bantamweight championship rematch between current title holder Aljamain Sterling and interim champion Petr Yan.

Yan lost the title due to an illegal knee, and Sterling has yet to defend the belt, but tonight he will try to prove his win was no fluke and beat Yan in the distance or by stoppage.

Fan favorite Khamzat Chimaev will try to continue his undefeated reign of terror when he steps up in competition to take on Gilbert Burns in a welterweight showdown.

Main Card ESPN+ PPV

Featherweight Championship – Alexander Volkanovski (Champ) vs. Chan Sung Jung

Bantamweight Championship – Aljamain Sterling (Champ) vs. Petr Yan

Welterweight – Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Women’s Strawweight – Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Lightweight – Vinc Pichel vs. Mark Madsen

Televised Undercard ESPN

Welterweight – Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Middleweight – Anthony Hernandez vs. Josh Fremd

Women’s Bantamweight – Aspen Ladd vs. Raquel Pennington

Welterweight – Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

UFC Fight Pass Prelims

Heavyweight – Alexey Oleynik vs. Jared Vanderaa

Women’s Catchweight (118.5 lb) – Piera Rodriguez vs. Kay Hansen

Catchweight (136.5 lb) – Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Event: UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Date and Time: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT

TV/Live Stream: ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Pay-Per-View

Like this: Like Loading...